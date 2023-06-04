Joe Biden says he is heartbroken by horrific 3-train crash in India

US President Joe Biden on Saturday said he is heartbroken by the tragic news of a train crash in India that has killed nearly 300 people.

The crash in Odisha's Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades. At least 288 people are dead and over 1,100 injured.

"(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident," Biden said in a statement.

"The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts," Biden said.

Also Read Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine' BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result No deal has yet been reached, says Joe Biden after debt ceiling talks Biden surprised over records at old office post calls for damage assessment President Biden offers $450 mn for clean energy projects at coal mines Odisha train tragedy: B'luru ULB to arrange food for stranded passengers Odisha train tragedy: Indian men's hockey team observes a minute silence Odisha train mishap: PM Modi lauds people assisting in relief work LIVE news: 288 dead, 803 injured after horrific 3-train crash in Odisha Odisha train mishap: Mandaviya to visit AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, medical college