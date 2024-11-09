Business Standard
Home / India News / JPC meeting on Waqf Bill chaired by Jagatambika Pal begins in Guwahati

JPC meeting on Waqf Bill chaired by Jagatambika Pal begins in Guwahati

The meeting is part of the JPC's study tour in five cities namely Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow from November 9 to November 14

Jagatambika Pal

JPC chairman Jagatambika Pal | Image: X

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, chaired by JPC chairman Jagatambika Pal began in Assam's Guwahati on Saturday.

The meeting is part of the JPC's study tour in five cities namely Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow from November 9 to November 14 to examine the bill.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the meeting, Jagatambika Pal said that representatives of the Assam government, state waqf board, state minority commission, lawyers of the High court and other stakeholders will participate in the discussion today in Guwahati.

"We will talk to the representatives of the Assam State Government, the Waqf board here, the state minority commission, lawyers of the High Court and stakeholders. Today we will discuss in detail with the officials of North East, the boards and the stakeholders regarding our amendment bill," he said.

 

"The government itself has requested the Speaker to refer this bill to the JPC. It is clear from this that the government wants that there should be maximum discussion on this... Opposition MPs and all the stakeholders have been touring continuously for the last two months. Whenever there is a JPC, it is constituted by the Speaker of the Parliament. This is not a government committee and when the Parliament gave this opportunity to MPs of all parties, this is our platform," Pal added.

The JPC committee is expected to present its report on the bill to the House by the end of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament, which runs from November 25 to December 20.

The JPC's efforts are part of a larger national initiative to reform the Waqf Act and ensure that waqf properties are used for the greater good of the community.

More From This Section

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

CM Vijayan again raises lack of Central aid for Wayand landslide victims

Assam, Agartala LTT train derailment

LIVE: Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah; no casualties

Supreme Court, SC

Even single day's delay in deciding bail affects citizens' rights: SC

Goa,Tourism,Beach

Man claims foreigners 'avoiding' Goa; state responds with police complaint

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Omar Abdullah says situation in J-K cannot be normalised in a vacuum

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 has held 25 meetings so far since August 22, this year. The JPC reviewed the work of six ministries and heard from 123 stakeholders, including representatives from six states, eight Waqf boards and four minority commissions.

"I held the first meeting on August 22. Since then, 25 meetings have been conducted. During these meetings, we examined six ministries and engaged with 37 stakeholders, including Islamic and minority organisations. Approximately 123 stakeholders have appeared before the committee. Among them were three MPs, three MLAs, MLCs, and a Minister of State from Gujarat. Additionally, representatives from six states, eight Waqf Boards, and four Minority Commissions have appeared," Pal said earlier.

The Waqf Act 1995, was originally established to regulate Waqf properties, but it has long faced criticism over issues of mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha this August, seeks to bring sweeping reforms, introducing digitisation, stricter audits, transparency and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

PM Modi trying to forcefully pass Waqf (Amendment) Bill: Sanjay Singh

Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya, Kannada news portals' editors booked for spreading fake news

BJP Flag, BJP

Waqf row: BJP submits fact-finding report on alleged land grab in Karnataka

Congress, Congress flag

Waqf row: JPC Chairman meets farmers in Karnataka, Congress lashes out

Parliament, New Parliament

Dawoodi Bohras ask Parliamentary panel to be kept out of Waqf law

Topics : Waqf Board JPC Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon