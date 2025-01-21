Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Judicial commission visits Sambhal to investigate November 24 riots

Judicial commission visits Sambhal to investigate November 24 riots

The Commission, formed on December 1 last year, revisited these locations, including the Shahi Jama Masjid area, where the violence occurred

Sambhal, Sambhal violence, UP Police

The inquiry aims to uncover the cause of the riots and gather relevant evidence from those affected. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Sambhal (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A judicial commission formed by the Uttar Pradesh government visited Sambhal on Tuesday to inspect areas affected by the riots during the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 24 last year and record statements of witnesses.

The Commission, formed on December 1 last year, revisited these locations, including the Shahi Jama Masjid area, where the violence occurred.

The delegation was accompanied by District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, and Moradabad police range DIG Muniraj G.

The team, led by the Commission members, conducted an extensive inspection lasting over an hour. Following this, they moved to the PWD guest house on Chandausi Road in Sambhal, where they will record public statements until 4 pm.

 

The Commission comprises retired high court judge Devendra Arora, former DGP Arvind Kumar Jain, and former Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. It was formed to investigate the incidents and ensure accountability.

Speaking to reporters, Commission member and former DGP Arvind Kumar Jain said, "We have set up this camp to ensure that people who wish to share their concerns and provide information don't have to travel to Lucknow.This is for their convenience. We will remain here for 4-5 hours to hear them out."  The inquiry aims to uncover the cause of the riots and gather relevant evidence from those affected.

Four people had died while several others, including security personnel, were left injured in the November 24 violence, even as the incident snowballed into a major political controversy finding echo in the state assembly as well as Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Naidu

PM Modi right leader at right time, he will take country to top: CM Naidu

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: BJP says party will provide free education to needy students of Delhi if voted to power

Gavel, law

RG Kar case: HC allows govt to file appeal against 'life term' order

gavel law cases

Delhi HC rejects plea on use of EVMs in elections across constituencies

Supreme Court, SC

Airport violation: SC rejects plea on HC order quashing FIR against BJP MPs

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Mob violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon