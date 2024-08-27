Business Standard
Home / India News / Junior doctors call for Kolkata rally tomorrow, to skip Nabanna march

Junior doctors call for Kolkata rally tomorrow, to skip Nabanna march

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: The junior doctors forum, which has garnered significant public backing since the start of its campaign, urged continued support from the masses

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Solapur: Doctors and medical students stage a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, at civil hospital in Solapur, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum announced a major rally in Kolkata on Wednesday, calling for justice in the aftermath of the brutal sexual assault and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. However, the forum has chosen not to participate in the march to Nabanna, the state secretariat, scheduled for Tuesday, reported The Indian Express.
 
The rally is scheduled to begin at Shyambazar and end at Dharmatala in Kolkata, following a convention held at the medical college on Monday. At the convention, the forum reiterated its five primary demands, which include implementing stricter safety measures for women healthcare workers and setting up a fast-track court to expedite the trial of a rape-murder case.
“Today marks the 18th day of our movement for justice. The broad presence of people from all sections of society demonstrates that the fire of our movement cannot be extinguished," said a statement issued by the forum on Tuesday.

The convention witnessed the participation of notable figures from various sectors, including education, social activism, entertainment, and medicine. Among those voicing their support were Binayak Sen, Miratun Nahar, Bolan Ganguly, Jitu Kamal, Debolina Dutta, Mir Afsar Ali, along with representatives from senior doctors’ organisations and departmental doctors’ associations.

The forum, which has garnered significant public backing since the start of its campaign, urged continued support from the masses. 

The forum also highlighted ongoing threats faced by healthcare workers, citing two alarming incidents. "The first incident took place at the Manicktala boys hostel of RG Kar Hospital, where senior students threatened first-year MBBS students with false police complaints if they did not sign a blank paper. The second incident occurred at the outpatient department of NRS Medical College, where a female worker was attacked. These incidents demonstrate the continued threat culture prevalent in healthcare institutions,” the forum mentioned.

Despite the rising tensions, the forum clarified its decision to abstain from participating in Tuesday’s ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’, which was organised by a student group.

Key demands of the doctors’ forum
 

1. Immediate identification and exemplary punishment of the culprits involved in the August 9 incident

2. Investigation and suspension of all individuals involved in the destruction of evidence, including Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College

3. Resignation and investigation of the Kolkata commissioner of police over alleged lapses in the case

4. An end to the ‘politics of fear’ in medical colleges, ensuring democratic elections and the inclusion of junior doctors and students in all decision-making committees

5. Immediate implementation of adequate security measures and amenities for doctors in hospitals

Topics : doctors protests Kolkata rape case protests BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

