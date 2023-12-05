Just 11.75% women in police forces in country: Govt informs Parliament

There are just 11.75 per cent women in the police forces in the country despite the central government's repeated efforts to enhance the strength of the women police to 33 per cent, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories on May 21, 2014, May 12, 2015, June 21, 2019, June 22, 2021 and April 13, 2022 to all the state governments and Union Territory administrations to increase the representation of women police to 33 per cent of the total strength.

He said all the state governments and Union Territory administrations have been requested to create additional posts of women constables and sub-inspectors by converting the vacant posts of constables and sub-inspectors.

The aim is that each police station should have at least three women sub-inspectors and 10 women police constables, so that a women help desk is manned round the clock, he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai informed that in 2022, there were 11.75 per cent women in police forces in the country.

In 2021, the total number of women police in the country was 10.49 per cent and in 2020 it was 10.30 per cent.

While the total number of women police stations in the country was 518 in 2014, the number has gone up to 745 in 2022, he said.

The minister said the states have also been advised to strengthen welfare measures for women police personnel and ensure their safety and provide a conducive work environment such as provision of housing, medical and restroom facilities for women police personnel in police stations to attract more women to join the police force.