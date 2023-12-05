Sensex (0.60%)
69279.66 + 414.54
Nifty (0.81%)
20854.70 + 167.90
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44127.15 + 208.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.30%)
6718.60 + 20.10
Nifty Bank (1.23%)
47003.45 + 572.05
Heatmap

PSBs get back Rs 15,183 cr following ED action under PMLA: Sitharaman

Assets amounting to Rs 692.89 crores have been confiscated under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, she said

Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajya Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 3:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has confiscated assets worth Rs 15,186.64 crore under the stringent prevention of money laundering law and almost all of these have been restituted to public sector banks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Replying to supplementary questions in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said specific actions through various legal provisions are being taken against defaulters and as a result, "huge monies" are going back to the banks.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sitharaman informed the House that as of March 31, 2023, legal suits were filed for recovery against 13,978 loan accounts, action under the SARFAESI Act has been initiated in 11,483 cases, FIRs have been filed in 5,674 cases, and an aggregate amount of Rs 33,801 crore has been recovered.
"As of December 1, 2023, assets amounting to Rs 15,186.64 crores under the PMLA have been confiscated by the ED out of which Rs 15,183.77 crores have been restituted to the Public Sector Banks," she said.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked the minister to explain the meaning "phone banking" which was mentioned in reply to a supplementary question.
Explaining the meaning of the phrase, Sitharaman said 'Phone Banking' was the method through which "political interference (during UPA rule of 2004-2014) spoilt all our banks and drove them to a loss-making situation".
"'Phone Banking' was at that time when people would call the banks and say 'so and so will come to seek a loan from your bank, please grant it', meaning that there's no need to look at their eligibility, etc & that the loan must be granted," the minister said.
She further said that the heart of the problem was during the 10 years of UPA rule between 2004 and 2014 when calls were made to grant loans to people who were not worthy of getting a loan.
"The burden fell on us to sort the Indian banks out with reforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat with all of us, including my predecessor Arun Jaitley (former finance minister). We spent a lot of time understanding where the problem was and worked together with the RBI," Sitharaman said.
It must be looked at what contributed to the NPAs and made Indian banks actually have a twin balance-sheet problem which brought down the Indian economy to the 'Fragile Five', she added.

Also Read

'Affirmative action' ends: US SC bans use of race in university admissions

Vivo PMLA case: Court sends Lava MD, Chinese national to judicial custody

SC sets Nov 22 to hear review petition challenging various PMLA provisions

PMLA case: We will go into 'legal issues' only, says Supreme Court

Centre defends PMLA act, petitioners question provisions of summoning

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead in Jaipur

Modi govt working on Swaminathan Comm's directions, UPA didn't: Tomar in LS

Cong should decide whether Rahul will fight BJP or LDF in polls: Kerala CM

Kolkata emerges as safest city in India for third consecutive year: NCRB

India to provide $250 mn LoC to Kenya for modernisation of its agri sector

Due to the measures taken by the Modi government, the minister said the Indian economy is the world's fastest-growing economy, registering a 7.6 per cent GDP growth rate in the last quarter.
Sitharaman also informed the House the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (now merged with Unity Small Finance Bank) has recovered Rs 104.02 crore with active cooperation and support from agencies.
Assets amounting to Rs 692.89 crores have been confiscated under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, she said.
The finance ministry also informed the House that over the last two financial years, the number of non-performing asset (NAP) accounts in the commercial banks has declined from 2.19 crore to 2.06 crore, showing a decrease of 6.2 per cent.
Similarly, aggregate outstanding of such accounts (gross NPAs) has declined from Rs 7.41 lakh crore to 5.72 lakh crore during the same period, showing a decline of 22.9 per cent.
Further, slippage ratio (fresh slippages of NPAs during the financial year as percentage of standard loans and advances at the beginning of the financial year) of banks has declined from 2.74 per cent (fresh slippages of Rs 2.86 lakh crore) in the financial year 2021-22 to 1.78 per cent (fresh slippages of Rs 2.13 lakh crore) in the financial year 2022-23.
Net NPA ratio, Sitharaman said, has come down to 0.95 per cent in 2022-23 for all commercial banks from 5.94 per cent in 2017-18.
In the case of state-owned banks, the net NPA has declined to 1.24 per cent from 5.94 per cent in 2017-18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman public sector banks Enforcement Directorate PMLA Rajya Sabha Parliament winter session

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon