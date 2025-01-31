Business Standard

K'taka health dept orders implementation of SC directive on dignified death

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday announced that the state health department has passed a historic order to implement the Supreme Court's directive for a patient's right to die with dignity.

This important step, according to the minister, will bring great relief and a dignified sense of closure to many families. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday announced that the state health department has passed a historic order to implement the Supreme Court's directive for a patient's right to die with dignity.

Taking to the social media post 'X', he stated that the department has also come out with an Advance Medical Directive (AMD), or a living will, in which a patient can record their wishes about their medical treatment in the future.

"My Karnataka Health Department, @DHFWKA, passes a historic order to implement the Supreme Court's directive for a patients Right to Die with dignity," he said.

The minister said this will immensely benefit those who are terminally ill with no hope of recovery, or are in a persistent vegetative state, and where the patient no longer benefits from life-sustaining treatment.

 

"We have also come out with an Advance Medical Directive (AMD), or a living will, in which a patient can record their wishes about their medical treatment in the future," he said.

This important step, according to the minister, will bring great relief and a dignified sense of closure to many families and individuals.

"Karnataka is a progressive state and we are always at the forefront in upholding liberal and equitable values for a more and just society," he added.

Topics : Karnataka health Supreme Court

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

