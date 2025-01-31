Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 10:48 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / VP Dhankhar calls for constructive debate and dialogue in Parliament

VP Dhankhar calls for constructive debate and dialogue in Parliament

While addressing the 33rd Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women (NCW), he said what the country truly needs is an opposition that is both constructive and cooperative

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President, VP

The vice president stressed that India's progress is incomplete without the active contribution of women. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday underscored the need for constructive debate and dialogue in Parliament, saying the era of disruption should end and make way for meaningful discussions.

His remarks came ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.

While addressing the 33rd Foundation Day of the National Commission for Women (NCW), he said what the country truly needs is an opposition that is both constructive and cooperative.

"There will now be more debate, dialogue, discussion, deliberation, and not disturbance or disruption in this Parliament," the Rajya Sabha chairman said, highlighting the importance of a cooperative opposition.

Reflecting on women's empowerment, he lauded the recent reservation for women in legislatures, calling it a landmark achievement.

 

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Budget session: Modi govt to table Bill for stricter immigration control

Parliament, New Parliament

Waqf Bill on govt's agenda for Budget session, Oppn to raise its issues

Parliament, New Parliament

INDIA bloc to raise all issues together in Budget session: Pramod Tiwari

Waqf Parliamentary panel

JPC adopts amended Waqf bill as Oppn slams provisions as 'unconstitutional'

Canada

Canada inquiry finds no 'traitors' in Parl, warns against disinformation

"Now we have reservation for women to the extent of one-third," he said, adding the country is witnessing an affirmative ecosystem that supports women's aspirations.

However, he cautioned that with increased aspirations come greater challenges, requiring regulation of energy and direction.

The vice president stressed that India's progress is incomplete without the active contribution of women.

"I have no doubt that without the contribution of half of humanity, neither the planet can be happy nor the nation can progress," he asserted.

On the role of the NCW, Dhankhar urged the Commission to focus on information dissemination and constructive persuasion rather than sensationalism.

"Strength is never in the exercise of power but in the realisation of limitations. Your limitations define your power," he said, advising the Commission to set a new trend where creating headlines through coercive mechanisms should be the last priority.

He also called on the media to exercise sensitivity, cautioning that it is easy for journalists to create sensational narratives.

Dhankhar praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for setting a record in budget presentations and serving as a beacon for aspiring women leaders.

"From development of women, we are marching into women-led development," he said, adding this concept is not new to India but deeply embedded in its civilisation.

The vice president acknowledged that subtle discrimination against women, especially in work places and politics, remains a significant challenge.

He urged the NCW to draft a national plan to address these issues, emphasising that men's inclination to dominate women must come to an end.

"This dominance is psychologically depressing for women, and we must create a system where fiscal rewards compensate them adequately," he said.

Stressing the need for authentic gender equality, Dhankhar remarked that policy-making requires a thought process shaped by experience.

He asserted that India's journey towards becoming a developed nation will be powered by its women.

"If India has to achieve developed status, ?which it will, then the engine has to be fuelled by our women, our girls," he said, adding India's rapid growth has made it the most aspirational nation in the world.

"When you are aspirational, 'ye dil maange' more," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

LIVE News: Trump warns Brics nations against alternate currency, threatens to impose 100% tariffs

PM Modi in Guyana

PM Modi offers condolences over Washington mid-air plane collision

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

Mahakumbh devotees take refuge in Ayodhya's night shelters as influx grows

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh

Maha Kumbh rush: Prayagraj airfares slashed by 50% after govt intervention

Mumbai traffic

Steel reinforcement cage for Metro pillar collapses in Mumbai, no injuries

Topics : Jagdeep Dhankar Parliament Vice President Budget session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon