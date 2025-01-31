Business Standard

Home / India News / Budget session: Modi govt to table Bill for stricter immigration control

Budget session: Modi govt to table Bill for stricter immigration control

The Modi government will introduce The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, in the Budget Session, proposing stricter border control measures amid political debate over illegal immigration

Parliament, New Parliament

While details on the proposed legislation remain limited, it is likely to include stronger provisions regulating immigrant entry into India. | Representational

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

The Narendra Modi government is set to introduce The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, during the Budget Session starting today (January 31). The proposed Bill is expected to impose stricter immigration control measures.
 
Significantly, this Bill is among 16 proposed legislations, which also include The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, and has been listed as part of a tentative agenda shared with parliamentary floor leaders at an all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session. The Union Cabinet has yet to review the Bill, but it is expected to be presented for clearance next week. Sources suggest that the Bill may propose enhanced measures for immigration control, improved border security, and additional powers for authorities to address illegal immigration.
 
 
If introduced, the Bill is anticipated to replace several existing laws, including The Foreigners Act, 1946, The Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, and The Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000.
 
While details on the proposed legislation remain limited, it is likely to include stronger provisions regulating immigrant entry into India.  Read Also: Economic survey 2025 Live 
 
‘Weapon for mass distraction’

Some opposition leaders, according to Deccan Herald, have referred to the proposed Bill as a “weapon for mass distraction,” accusing the Modi government of attempting to shift focus from more pressing public issues.
 
Illegal immigration has become a prominent topic in recent election campaigns, particularly in Delhi, where both the BJP and AAP have accused each other of facilitating the illegal entry of Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants into India. The issue also arose during last year’s Jharkhand Assembly elections and remains a key political flashpoint in West Bengal.
 
Currently, the entry, stay, and exit of foreigners from India are governed by The Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, and The Foreigners Act, 1946, while The Passports Act, 1967, regulates the issuance of passports and travel documents, overseeing the departure of Indian citizens and others from the country. The Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000, holds carriers responsible for transporting passengers into India in violation of The Passports Act provisions.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

