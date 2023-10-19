Kamboj expresses India's concern about weapons of mass destruction at UN

Expressing concerns over the potential dangers associated with weapons of mass destruction (WMD), India at the United Nations General Assembly called for the strengthening of efforts through international cooperation to address the issue.

India's permanent ambassador at UN, Ruchira Kamboj made the remarks at the thematic debate on 'Other Weapons of Mass Destruction' at the First Committee of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Kamboj said, "India holds profound concern regarding the potential dangers associated with weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorists and non-state actors. As such, we support a strengthening of efforts through international cooperation and within the UN framework to address this issue".

She emphasised that India has an active and comprehensive domestic legislative framework that effectively demonstrates its firm commitment to preventing the proliferation of WMDs and their delivery systems.

"We have a robust and effective national export control system based on legislation, regulations and a control list of sensitive material, equipment and technologies consistent with international standards," she stated.

In 2022, India amended the Act to include the prohibition of financing of any prohibited activity under the Act and other relevant Acts, and enable financial and other measures to prevent such financing, in relation to weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

Kamboj further stated that India recognizes the important role of the 1540 Committee in supporting member states' efforts to prevent the access of WMDs to non-State actors.

"India believes that the renewed mandate of the Committee would enable it to assist member states in enhancing their implementation of the resolution, and in more effectively addressing the contemporary and evolving challenges related to their proliferation. We contribute to global non-proliferation efforts as a member of export control regimes including the MTCR, Wassenaar and the Australia Group. India is the Plenary Chair of the Wassenaar Arrangement for the year 2023," she further added.

She added that India attaches great importance to the Chemical Weapons Convention and supports its full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation and its universalization.

"In keeping with this, we welcome the complete destruction of declared stockpiles of chemical weapons under OPCW verification in July this year. India firmly believes that the use of chemical weapons, anywhere, by anybody and under any circumstances cannot be justified. We believe that the impartiality and integrity of the OPCW must be preserved and maintained under all circumstances," she stated.

Kamboj stated that with a large and growing chemical industry, India is committed to upholding the objectives of the CWC and actively cooperates with the OPCW through regular inspections and through enhancing international cooperation and assistance.

India also welcomed the establishment of the new ChemTech Centre to build a network of stakeholders from academia, chemical industry, research centres and laboratories around the world.

India also reiterated the high importance it attaches to the BWC and its full and effective implementation. We actively participated in the Review Conference last year and the Working Group meetings this year.

"India reiterates its call for the negotiation of a comprehensive and legally binding Protocol, providing for an effective, universal and non-discriminatory verification mechanism. We believe that the Convention must be institutionally strengthened, particularly through the establishment of mechanisms to review developments of science and technology and the fostering of international cooperation. We hope that the BWC Working Group, which has already held a substantive session this year, will recommend measures, including on compliance and verification, to reinforce the objectives of the convention," Kamboj said at the conference.

She emphasised that the financial health of the Convention must be placed on a sustainable footing by ensuring both stability and predictability of resources.

"India has been tabling the Resolution at UNGA titled "Measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring WMDs" which highlights the dangers of the proliferation of WMDs and the potential of their exploitation by terrorists and non-state actors. The resolution urges Member States to support international efforts and to strengthen national measures to prevent terrorists from acquiring WMDs.," Kamboj said.

She added, "India is very pleased that the resolution was adopted without a vote last year and received the support of around 90 sponsors and cosponsors. India requests the continued support of all Member States as sponsors and co-sponsors towards this resolution and for its continued adoption by consensus".