NIA to investigate Reasi bus terror attack, to probe larger conspiracy

Pilgrims were on their way to a cave temple in Shiv Khori in Reasi district of J&K on Sunday, when the bus they were travelling in was ambushed by gunmen Photo: PTI

The investigation into the June 9 attack on a pilgrim bus in Reasi has been transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Centre, according to sources cited by The Hindustan Times.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led a high-level meeting on Sunday, during which the decision was made. Shah directed the army, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies to replicate successful anti-terrorism operations from the Kashmir valley in the Jammu region.

Chaired a security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir with all the heads of the agencies and Lt. Governor Shri Manoj Sinha Ji. Issued directions to replicate the success achieved in the Kashmir Valley through the Zero Terror and Area Dominance Plans in the Jammu area. Also… pic.twitter.com/otjwFwuQtt June 16, 2024

After initiating its investigation, the NIA has reportedly lodged its own First Information Report, taking over from the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The attack occurred when terrorists opened fire on a 53-seater bus en route from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a deep gorge near Teryath village in the Poni area. The bus was carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi. The incident resulted in nine fatalities and 42 injuries.

Officials told The Hindustan Times that the NIA will investigate potential connections to a larger conspiracy, possibly linked to three other subsequent attacks in Kathua and Doda last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over the past week, Jammu and Kashmir police have reportedly interrogated several people, including those suspected of aiding the attackers.

During the meeting on Sunday, Home Minister Shah also emphasised the use of modern technology to enhance local intelligence networks, locate terrorist tunnels, and address drone intrusions.

He further highlighted the need for security forces and intelligence agencies to operate in a mission-oriented manner with streamlined coordination.