Subhash Dandekar: The man who brought colour to the Indian masses

Subhash Dandekar, chairman emeritus of Kokuyo Camlin, passed away on Monday at the age of 85 from a minor illness. Dandekar is known for bringing colours to artists and students in the country at a time when India was used to importing colours.

He took over Camlin from his father, Digambar Dandekar, who started the company in 1931 as an ink manufacturer and then also began selling office stationery. After Dandekar took over, he expanded the business and introduced colours both for students and artists.

“When he started the colours business in 1964, there were no colours in the country as it was only imported into India. Subhashji introduced colours for students as well as artists,” Dilip Dandekar, chairman and brother of Subhash Dandekar, told Business Standard.

While talking about his brother, Dandekar said that artists were not open to using Camlin colours because they doubted the quality of the product. But he went out and convinced artists to use Camlin colours and assured them that the company guaranteed their paintings and that the colours would last.

“The uniqueness of the products is that it is for every age group, allowing the customer to associate with our brand, which was Subhashji’s vision. He also expanded into writing instruments as well,” his brother said.

He took the business and expanded it into a complete stationery company.

When Camlin launched colours in 1964, it formed the art material division of the company. In 1971, it launched writing instruments, including stencils and geometry boxes, and formed a joint venture in collaboration with the State Development Corporation of Malaysia for distribution in South East Asia.

Under Dandekar’s leadership, it also diversified into pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals in 1982, which is now a separate company under the leadership of his son, Ashish Dandekar.

In 2011, Japanese stationery, office furniture, and office equipment major Kokuyo picked up a little over 50 per cent stake in the company for Rs 366 crore.

In a statement, the company said that he was ill for the past few days and passed away on Monday morning. “Subhash Dandekar, who adopted social awareness, art, and entrepreneurship, has been mourned in various fields,” the company said in a statement.

“Due to the role of Dandekar's social dignity, he was linked to the Citizens Co-op Hospital. He became a guide to various social organisations as well as many organisations like 'Sikam'. He was the former president of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He was also honoured with awards for his work in the respective sector, including "Game Changers of Maharashtra" and "Lifetime Achievement Award,” the statement added.

On Tuesday, Kokuyo Camlin’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,555.31 crore, and Camlin Fine Sciences' market capitalisation stood at Rs 2,058.52 crore.