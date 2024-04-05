DA to overtime: Revised allowances for central government employees

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), in an office Memorandum (OM) dated April 2, has given instructions on a range of allowances available to central government employees.

Following evaluation and recommendations in 2016, the 7th Pay Commission reviewed all benefits extended to central government employees. Here are allowances that have increased.

Dearness allowance

Dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees was increased 4 per cent recently, bringing it up to 50 per cent. Dearness relief (DR) for central government pensioners has also seen a 4 per cent hike, reaching 50 per cent. These adjustments are effective from January 1, 2024.

Child education allowance

The allowance has increased to 25 per cent when the allowance of a central government employee is 50 per cent. Child Education Allowance/Hostel Subsidy is limited to two children.

The hostel subsidy amount stands at Rs 6,750 per month. If a central employee has a disabled child, the child education allowance is double the standard rate.

Risk Allowance

This allowance is provided to central government employees engaged in hazardous duties or whose work may negatively impact their health over time. Risk allowance is not considered as “pay” for any purpose, said DoPT to ensure clarity in categorisation within the compensation structure.

Night Duty Allowance

Night Duty Allowance (NDA) has also been updated in line with the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. It's important to note that night duty encompasses the period between 10 pm and 6 am. The eligibility threshold for NDA is a basic salary of Rs 43,600 per month. The hourly rate of NDA is determined by [(BP+DA)/200], with the basic pay and dearness allowance from the prevailing rates according to the 7th Central Pay Commission being used for calculation. The NDA amount is individually calculated for each employee and is based on the basic pay drawn by the employee on the date of performing night duty.

Special allowance Payable to Parliament Assistants

Special allowance paid to individuals fully engaged in Parliament duties during its sessions is increased by 50 per cent. The previous rates of Rs 1500 and Rs 1200 for Assistants and UDCs respectively will now be raised to Rs 2250 and Rs 1800.

This allowance will be granted at full rates for each calendar month in which Parliament convenes for at least 15 days. However, for months with shorter sessions, the allowance will be half the prescribed rates. Further, No over time allowance (OTA) shall be paid to Parliament Assistants for the calendar months in which the Parliament is in session.

Over Time Allowance

Ministries/Departments have been assigned the responsibility of compiling a roster of employees categorised as 'Operational Staff', without any upward adjustment in the rates of Overtime Allowance. The provision of OTA could be associated with biometric attendance, with the goal of simplifying procedures and guaranteeing transparency in overtime work scheduling.

Special allowance

For providing extra benefits to female employees with disabilities, particularly those with young children and children who have disabilities, a decision has been made to provide a special allowance. Under this arrangement, women with disabilities will receive Rs 3000 per month. This allowance will be disbursed from the birth of the child until the child reaches two years of age.