Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Karnataka govt to implement recommendations of 7th Pay Commission

The 7th Pay Commission, headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao, has recommended a 27.5 percent hike on basic salary of government employees

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

This is expected to cost the government exchequer an additional Rs 17,440.15 crore annually. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka cabinet on Monday decided to implement the recommendations of the seventh Pay Commission effective from August one, official sources said.
The Chief Minister is expected to make an announcement regarding the pay hike to more than seven lakh state government employees in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, the sources said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The 7th Pay Commission, headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao, has recommended a 27.5 per cent hike on basic salary of government employees.
This is expected to cost the government exchequer an additional Rs 17,440.15 crore annually.
Siddaramaiah government was under pressure to decide on a pay hike, after the Karnataka State Government Employees Association announced its plans to go on an indefinite strike from August.
In March 2023, the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave employees an interim 17 per cent salary hike, to which the Siddaramaiah administration is likely to add a 10.5 per cent hike, which will total to 27.5 per cent hike on basic salary, as per the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

KSRTC Bus

20% bus fare hike proposal stirs row over 'Shakti' scheme in Karnataka

DK Shivakumar,shivakumar

SC refuses Shivakumar's plea on quashing CBI's disproportionate assets case

Uber

Uber, other apps seek govt clarity over GST liability for their business

Rain, Mumbai Rains

Heavy rainfall expected in K'taka; schools, colleges in Uttara Kannada shut

KSRTC Bus

KSRTC bus fare hike inevitable due to rise in oil prices: Chairman Srinivas

Topics : 7th Pay Commission Karnataka Siddaramaiah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon