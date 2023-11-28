Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Karnataka govt readies list for key appointments to state-run bodies

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the list has been sent to the party high command. Once it is approved, the selected legislators will be appointed first, followed by party workers

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 10:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ruling Congress in Karnataka on Tuesday said a list of legislators and party workers to be appointed in key posts of various state-run boards and corporations is ready, even as some differences cropped up in the party, with Home Minister G Parameshwara saying he was not consulted.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the list has been sent to the party high command. Once it is approved, the selected legislators will be appointed first, followed by party workers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala was in the city today, discussing the exercise with the party's state leadership. Last week too, he had held discussions on the issue here.
"We have prepared a list and sent it to the high command. After the high command's approval, we will make the appointments," Siddaramaiah said after meeting with Surjewala.
Speaking to reporters here, he said that in the first phase MLAs will be appointed, and in the second and third phase party workers will be considered.
Home Minister Parameshwara earlier in the day indicated his reservation about the process and openly stated that he was not consulted.
Speaking to reporters, Home Minister Parameshwara said in response to a question: "No, I have not been consulted. If consulted, it would have been good. I was party president for eight years and could have given suggestions as to who would be politically beneficial in the current situation and also on seniority."

He continued, "They (party leadership) too are aware of it, but if we were also consulted it would have been good. They may finally decide after taking the high command's consent; let them do it."

The minister also said he was not aware of when the list would be finalised.
Reacting to Parameshwara's statement, Siddaramaiah earlier today said that no leader has been contacted, as the process is still at the "preliminary stage".
"Not only Parameshwara, no one's opinion has been taken yet. It (discussion) is still at the preliminary stage... The list has not yet been finalised, so for me to comment on it will not be right," he said.
There has been some disgruntlement and growing impatience within a section of the Congress party. Some legislators who did not make it to the cabinet and were aspiring for key posts in boards and corporations are unhappy about the delay in appointments.

Also Read

Ruling Congress, opposition BJP trade charges on rice politics in Karnataka

Hun Sen's ruling party claims landslide win in Cambodian election

Biz can claim ITC on goods procured for distribution to dealers: GST AAR

India rejects ruling by Permanent Court of Arbitration in dispute with Pak

Airlines in India need to implement Rights of PwD Act provisions: Ruling

Uttrakhand tunnel rescue: 41 trapped workers evacuated after 17 days

Top judges across nations agree 'right to legal aid' must begin early: CJI

CBI closes corruption case against ex-Union minister Jayanthi Natarajan

Uttarkashi tunnel: PM lauds rescuers, workers after successful operation

176 shops, establishments face BMC action for no Marathi signboards

Other party members are also upset about the "delay in rewarding loyal workers" despite the Congress having been in power for more than six months now.
Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D K Shivakumar, ahead of the meeting today, had said, "It is our routine work, it's party work... He (Surjewala) was busy (all these days). We have held two to three rounds of meetings. Today also we will be meeting. The list has to go to Delhi. After that, we will make the information known."

He had recently indicated that about 15 to 20 party MLAs and MLCs would be accommodated in key positions, and the rest of the posts would be distributed among loyal party workers.
Appointments to boards and corporations are said to be among the issues on which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had certain differences of opinion, according to party sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Indian National Congress Siddaramaiah

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon