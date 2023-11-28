176 shops, establishments face BMC action for no Marathi signboards

The Mumbai civic body on Tuesday took legal action against 176 shops and establishments for not displaying their signboards in the Marathi (Devnagri) script in bold letters, thus violating a Supreme Court directive and provisions of a Maharashtra legislation on the issue.



Besides prosecuting the violators, a financial penalty of Rs 2,000 per day may be imposed on shopkeepers and establishments continuously flouting the rule, it said.



In a press release, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said teams of facilitators from the shops and establishments department checked 3,269 commercial premises for their signboards on the first day of its drive to check implementation of the SC directive and provisions of the relevant Act.



Of these, 176 shops and establishments were found in non-compliant with the rule to put up signboards in the Marathi (Devnagri) script in bold letters, said the release.



The BMC has launched a drive to check whether or not Marathi signboards in bold letters have been displayed on shops and establishments in the financial capital after the deadline set by the apex court to comply with its directive on the matter ended, it said.



The civic body has constituted teams of facilitators in all the 24 civic wards and they have been given powers to take legal action against the violators.



As per Rule 35 and Section 36C of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of employment and conditions of service) Rules, 2018, and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) (Amendment) Act, 2022, respectively, the signboards of establishments must be in Marathi Devnagri script in bold letters, the release stated.



The Supreme Court earlier gave shopkeepers a two-month deadline (which ended on November 25) to install Marathi signboards. The release said the civic body started the drive from Tuesday (November 28) as the last three days were either weekly offs or public holiday.



If it is found that the rule has been continuously violated, a financial penalty of Rs 2,000 per day may be imposed on the offending shopkeepers and establishments, the BMC stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)