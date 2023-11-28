Sensex (0.31%)
Uttarkashi tunnel: PM lauds rescuers, workers after successful operation

"Everyone involved in the mission has created an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," he said

narendra modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the successful operation to rescue the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand, asserting that it has made everyone emotional.
In a post on X soon after the workers were brought out of the tunnel, Modi saluted the spirit of people involved in the operation and said their courage and resolve have given a new life to them.
"Everyone involved in the mission has created an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," he said.
Addressing the 41 rescued workers, he said their courage and patience inspire everyone as he wished them good health and well-being.
"It is a matter of great satisfaction that these friends of ours will meet their dear ones after a long wait," he said, asserting that the patience and courage of their family members cannot be praised enough.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

