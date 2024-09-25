Business Standard
Karnataka govt set to launch India's first knowledge health city on Sept 26

Knowledge Health Innovation Research-City or KHIR-City draws inspiration from global innovation hubs such as Singapore's Biopolis, and Research Triangle Park in the US, the sources said

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah | (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

The Karnataka government's ambitious "Knowledge Health Innovation Research-City" (KHIR-City) project, touted as the first of its kind in the country, is set to be launched on September 26.
The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is slated to give the green signal for the works in the first phase of the project at a ceremony in 'Vidhana Soudha', official sources said.
The sources said the project would be established on 2,000 acres, with the first phase being developed on 500 acres. "The project with an estimated investment of over Rs 40,000 crore is expected to generate around one lakh jobs -- both direct and indirect," an official said.
 
KHIR-City draws inspiration from global innovation hubs such as Singapore's Biopolis, and Research Triangle Park in the US, the sources said.
Elements from Bengaluru's Electronics City will also be incorporated into the project, located between Doddaballapura and Dobaspet, about 50 km from Kempegowda International Airport.
The KHIR-City is expected to make a significant contribution to the state's economy and boost exports, the official said, adding, it will be home to world-class universities, hospitals, innovative industries, and research institutions.

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

