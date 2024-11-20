Business Standard
Home / India News / Karnataka inked MoUs bringing in Rs 46,375 cr investments: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka inked MoUs bringing in Rs 46,375 cr investments: Siddaramaiah

The Chief Minister said the theme, Transformational Technologies in Materials and Manufacturing, of the three-day conclave underscores the critical need to envision and implement pioneering solutions

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

A total of 669 investment projects have received approval from the state-level single-window committees. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said the state has prioritised economic development by signing 21 MoUs with various organisations, bringing in investments worth Rs 46,375 crore with potential to generate 27,170 new jobs, since his government assumed office last year.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 78th Annual Technical Meet of the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM), he said Bengaluru stands as a symbol of technological and industrial progress.

"It is only fitting that we host this prestigious event, bringing together over 1,700 experts dedicated to shaping the future of metals and materials," he said.

The Chief Minister said the theme, Transformational Technologies in Materials and Manufacturing, of the three-day conclave underscores the critical need to envision and implement pioneering solutions to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving world.

 

"The materials and manufacturing sectors are pillars of economic growth and national resilience. Their influence extends beyond industry, touching every sphere of our collective progress," he said.

"As part of our commitment to a greener future, Karnataka is prioritising the adoption of green technologies across various industries, including metals and materials manufacturing. This helps drive sustainable practices while maintaining competitiveness on a global scale," Siddaramaiah said.

More From This Section

P Chidambaram

LIVE news: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings against Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case

maharashtra elections

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Voter turnout records at 23.18% till 1 pm

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

More jobs, tech, affordable living: Bengaluru challenges Mumbai and Delhi

Maharashtra elections 2024

Maharashtra elections 2024: Several celebrities cast their votes today

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM seeks to meet FM Sitharaman to discuss Nabard loan 'reduction'

Highlighting that Karnataka's dedication to reducing carbon emissions aligns with India's overall goals to mitigate climate change, the Chief Minister said: "Our carbon capture and utilisation programs are paving the way for a low-carbon future in metals and materials production."  Siddaramaiah said Karnataka remains dedicated to becoming a global leader in advanced manufacturing. "Our policies champion innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development, setting the stage for robust industry growth."  "A total of 669 investment projects have received approval from the state-level single-window committees, leading to a projected investment of Rs 90,027 crore and the creation of employment opportunities for approximately 1,73,741 people," he said.

The Chief Minister said his Government continues to support research and innovation that drive sustainable advancements in the metals and materials sectors, reflecting our commitment to fostering a competitive, responsible, and globally recognised industry.

Speaking at the event, IIM President and Chairman of JSW Group, Sajjan Jindal said that a conference such as IIM-ATM 2024 is vital for strengthening our ecosystem, fostering collaboration, exchanging ideas and recognising excellence.

Karnataka has today emerged as a hub for high-tech industries, R&D centres and manufacturing, creating an ideal ecosystem for thriving businesses," he said.

Jindal said JSW Steel's Vijayanagar plant, which celebrated 25 years of steelmaking last year, is a testament to Karnataka's industrial prowess.

"What began as a greenfield venture has grown into India's largest single-location steel plant, and we are committed to making it the largest single-site steel plant globally, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru has 57% of AI adaptability in Indian ecosystem: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024

Bengaluru Tech Summit: CM Siddaramaiah launches GCC policy, skilling drive

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

K'taka to establish 3 dedicated global innovation districts: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

May sue Maharashtra govt over false ads on guarantee schemes: K'taka CM

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Planning to file suit against this: Siddaramaiah on PM's looting remarks

Topics : Karnataka Siddaramaiah Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly elections LIVELatest News LIVEIND vs AUS Tests full scheduleMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon