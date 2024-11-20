Karnataka's Nandini enters North Indian pastures to challenge dairy titans

The milk market in North India is set to witness a brand war as Karnataka’s home-grown dairy brand, Nandini, plans to enter the region currently dominated by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation's (GCMMF) flagship brand Amul and Mother Dairy, an arm of the National Dairy Development Board.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the brand in the national capital on Thursday. Initially, Nandini will offer milk and curd in the lucrative Delhi market.
According to a report by IMARC Group, the dairy market in Delhi was valued at Rs 72,630 crore per annum and is projected to reach Rs 1.87 trillion by 2032, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7 per cent during 2024-2032. Nandini aims to tap this market and expand to Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, and parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the near future.
“We will compete and beat them with our quality of milk,” said M K Jagadish, managing director of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), when asked about competition from players like Mother Dairy, Amul, Madhusudan, and Namaste India in the North Indian market. “We procure around 92 lakh litres of milk per day, and the Karnataka market consumes around 45-50 lakh litres per day. Even after accounting for other markets, we have a surplus of 30 lakh litres per day, and hence, it makes sense for us to look at the North market aggressively,” he added.
KMF, the second-largest dairy cooperative in India, recorded an annual turnover of Rs 23,000 crore in the last financial year, with 2.64 million members dependent on it. With its Northern foray, the cooperative expects this figure to reach Rs 45,000 crore by 2029.
In comparison, Nandini’s competitor GCMMF reported a turnover of Rs 59,445 crore in the financial year ending March 2024, an 8 per cent increase over the previous year. GCMMF is the leader in the Delhi market, with its group turnover reaching Rs 80,000 crore in 2023-24, up from Rs 72,000 crore in 2022-23. GCMMF is also the world’s largest farmer-owned dairy cooperative, with 3.6 million farmers across 18,600 villages in Gujarat. Its 18 member unions procure 300 lakh litres of milk daily.
Mother Dairy, on the other hand, sells over 45 lakh litres of milk per day nationwide, with more than 35 lakh litres per day sold in Delhi-NCR. The company clocked Rs 15,000 crore in revenue last fiscal year, driven mainly by the Delhi-NCR market. Established under the “Operation Flood” initiative, Mother Dairy played a key role in making India a milk-sufficient nation.
“We will bring milk from Karnataka to the Delhi market in the initial stage. Only when sales pick up will we consider setting up our own facilities or procurement in the North,” Jagadish added.