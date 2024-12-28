Business Standard

Saturday, December 28, 2024 | 03:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM CARES Fund contributions fall to Rs 912 crore in FY23, lowest since 2020

PM CARES Fund contributions fall to Rs 912 crore in FY23, lowest since 2020

A study of the audited statements on PM CARES Fund shows that voluntary contribution peaked at Rs 7,184 crore in 2020-21 and then fell to Rs 1,938 crore in 2021-22, before declining further in 2022-23

relief fund

The closing balance of the fund at the end of the 2022-23 fiscal was more than Rs 6,283 crore. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The total voluntary contribution to the PM CARES Fund fell to Rs 912 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23, its lowest since the public charitable trust was created in March 2020 following the COVID-19 outbreak.

A study of the audited statements on the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund website shows that the voluntary contribution peaked at Rs 7,184 crore in 2020-21 and then fell to Rs 1,938 crore in 2021-22, before declining further in 2022-23 as the Covid threat receded after 2021.

The fiscal 2022-23 is the last year for which the statement is available on the website.

 

Foreign contribution has seen a sharper decline, registering a high of Rs 495 crore in 2020-21, before falling to Rs 40 crore and Rs 2.57 crore in the next two years.

The total expenditure in 2022-23 was around Rs 439 crore, with Rs 346 crore of it used by the "PM Cares for Children", a government initiative to support children who lost both of their parents, legal guardians or surviving parents to the Covid pandemic.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki contributes Rs 3 cr to PM CARES fund for flood relief

51% of applications under PM Cares scheme for Covid orphans rejected

51% of applications under PM Cares scheme for Covid orphans rejected

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata's birth anniversary: Key milestones in his illustrious career

china Flag, China

China deploys troops to Larung Gar, intensifies repression in Tibet

Chennai High court, Madras High Court, Madras HC

Anna University case: Madras HC constitutes SIT comprising women officers

An amount of nearly Rs 92 crore was spent on the procurement of oxygen concentrators, according to the statement.

The Narendra Modi government had set up the PM CARES Fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the one posed by the Covid pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected. It was registered as a public charitable trust.

The prime minister is the ex-officio chairman of the body and the fund consists entirely of voluntary contributions and does not get any budgetary support.

The fund has been used over the years to boost emergency care, including for setting up oxygen plants and purchasing ventilators in hospitals run by the central and state governments as part of the larger exercise to meet the challenges posed by the pandemic.

In 2021-22, an amount of Rs 1,703 crore was spent on pressure-swing adsorption oxygen plants, besides spending Rs 835 crore on ventilators, out of a total expenditure of nearly Rs 1,938 crore.

The closing balance of the fund at the end of the 2022-23 fiscal was more than Rs 6,283 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manmohan singh funeral

LIVE news: Former PM Manmohan Singh's last rites performed at Nighambodh Ghat with state honours

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Chhattisgarh Cong MLA Kawasi Lakhma, son in money laundering case

Indian police

Elaborate security in place for New Year celebrations: Bengaluru Police

Ram, Ram Lalla, Ayodhya

Ayodhya hotels nearly sold out for New Year; 'darshan' timings extended

Supreme Court, SC

Punjab govt must persuade fasting farmer leader Dallewal by Dec 31: SC

Topics : PM CARES Fund funds Donations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon