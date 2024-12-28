Business Standard

Denial of permission for fireworks display in Thrissur temples sparks row

Denial of permission for fireworks display in Thrissur temples sparks row

In the order, the district administration stated that there is no physical circumstance to carry out the fireworks display in the area and it may pose a threat to the life and property of the public

Thrissur pooram festival

The Vela Ezunnallippu ritual and the related fireworks display of the two temples are scheduled in January first week. | Photo tweeted by @payyur

Press Trust of India Thrissur (Kerala)
Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 3:29 PM IST

The district administration's denial of permission for the fireworks display during 'Vela Ezunnallippu', a traditional ritual, at the famed Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady temples here has sparked a row with the shrine managements viewing it as a "test dose" to destroy the iconic Thrissur Pooram.

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM) here on Friday issued an order denying permission for the fireworks display in connection with the annual ritual citing the new amendment to the union government's Explosive Rules and based on reports of various state government departments in accordance with that.

The Vela Ezunnallippu ritual and the related fireworks display of the two temples are scheduled in January first week.

 

In the order, the district administration stated that there is no physical circumstance to carry out the fireworks display in the area and it may pose a threat to the life and property of the public.

The opinion of concerned investigating officers that the fireworks should not be allowed taking into account the safety of public life has also been considered, said the order. The order was issued on the request for permission to conduct fireworks display submitted by Thiruvambady Devaswom.

Meanwhile, the order denying permission to the fireworks display citing the central explosive rule guidelines drew sharp reactions from the temple managements.

K Girish Kumar, Secretary, Thiruvambady Devaswom, vehemently criticised the move and said permission for the fireworks display is being denied citing technical reasons and urged political leaders and ministers from the district to raise their voice against it.

"The Vela Ezunnallippu and its related fireworks are held on the same Swaraj Round where the Thrissur Pooram is conducted annually. The present move is a test dose to destroy the iconic Pooram," he told reporters here.

Rejecting the reasons for denying permission for the fireworks display, he said the school, hospital, petrol pump and other such institutions have been there in the area for years and the rituals were held there without any issues in the past.

The fireworks display is to be conducted in the midnight after taking all necessary precautions and so it won't pose any security issues as claimed in the order, the Devaswom Secretary further said.

Without naming anyone, he further alleged that there were attempts to block the parading of jumbos and the apex court granted permission for the same recently.

Now-a-days, the temple authorities are forced to approach the court for each and everything to protect the traditional rituals, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Thrissur Pooram Hindu temples Fireworks

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

