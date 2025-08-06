Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cutting fertiliser subsidy not viable despite green push, says Tharoor

Speaking at the launch of Priyambada Jayakumar's book on Swaminathan, Tharoor emphasised the late agricultural scientist's holistic vision

Shashi Tharoor

The Congress leader noted Swaminathan's dual focus - viewing food sovereignty as integral to national security while maintaining an internationalist outlook. "His dream was preventing global starvation, not just India's." (Photo: Video screengrab)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Expressing concern over fertiliser overuse, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that reducing fertiliser subsidies remains "politically unviable" while highlighting how Green Revolution architect Prof M S Swaminathan prioritised natural resource protection.

Speaking at the launch of Priyambada Jayakumar's book on Swaminathan, Tharoor emphasised the late agricultural scientist's holistic vision.

"His whole concept of economic growth was that it wouldn't simply trickle down but rise up from the soil. The Green Revolution wasn't just about higher-yielding wheat varieties but generating employment, enhancing livelihoods, and empowering the rural poor," he said.

Drawing from his parliamentary experience, Tharoor noted the political challenges. "I briefly chaired the committee on chemicals and fertilisers. It was packed with people simply not prepared to contemplate any subsidy reduction... Politically, it won't be viable," he observed.

 

However, DMK leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi offered a different perspective, suggesting that subsidy reduction is possible.

"There are ways to create incentives and change the balance. But currently, everyone believes fertilisers are essential for desired yields and income, particularly bigger farmers. Proposals have been made but always get rejected due to political conviction that it may not be popular," Throor said.

Tharoor credited Swaminathan with extending Green Revolution benefits globally. "He saved the Philippines and China from starvation, introduced techniques, helped establish rice research facilities, and later expanded to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Ghana," he said.

The Congress leader noted Swaminathan's dual focus - viewing food sovereignty as integral to national security while maintaining an internationalist outlook. "His dream was preventing global starvation, not just India's."  Former administrator Gopalkrishna Gandhi recalled Swaminathan's broader contributions, particularly his work with Pugwash conferences on nuclear disarmament. As Pugwash president, Swaminathan warned against complacency regarding nuclear weapons, stating that "as long as nuclear weapons exist, they will one day be used."  Gandhi noted that Swaminathan advocated for immediate US-Russia cooperation to de-alert over 1,200 warheads maintained on high operational status.

The event underscored Swaminathan's philosophy that science divorced from social purpose was "almost immoral," emphasising sustainability alongside productivity gains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shashi Tharoor Fertilizers fertiliser subsidy

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

