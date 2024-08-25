Kashmir Intelligence declares cash award for information on LeT commander

Representative Image: In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region. Photo: PTI

Counter Intelligence Kashmir on Saturday announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh on information about a wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. Pakistan-based terrorist Sumama alias Illyas alias Babar, a commander in the proscribed outfit LeT, is wanted by CI Kashmir in a case registered under the UAPA and IPC, the police press release stated. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp According to the release, Babar is involved in radicalising, motivating, and recruiting potential youths of the UT of J-K into terrorist ranks through different social media applications, including encrypted messaging applications and is using Kashmiri netizens as couriers for raising and passing on funds to different terrorist organisations for carrying out terrorist acts in the valley.

"The CI Kashmir has declared a cash reward of Rs. 3,00,000/- (3.00 lakh) against the above Pak-based commander and handler of the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT," it added.

"If any person has any information regarding the above terrorist commander or handler leading to his arrest or apprehension, he may share the same on the following phone number and address and earn the required reward. (The identity of the informer shall be kept secret)," it said.

On Saturday, a terrorist was eliminated and warlike stores were recovered in an operation in Baramulla's Sopore area, the Army said.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said, "OP WATARGAM, Sopore #Baramulla. One terrorist was eliminated and war-like stores recovered. Operation is continuing."

In the last few months, there has been a spike in terror attacks in the Jammu region, including encounters in Doda and Udhampur.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir is going to witness the elections after a gap of 10 years, as the last assembly election was held in 2014.