Stand firmly with flood-affected people: Tripura State Kisan Sabha

Agartala: NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area following heavy monsoon rainfall, at Adhaynagar village, on the outskirts of Agartala. (Photo: PTI)

The Tripura State Committee of the All India Kisan Sabha vowed to stand firmly with the flood-affected people and expressed deep condolences for those who have tragically lost their lives. The Kisan Sabha has also extended its sympathy to the affected families and communities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Pabitra Kar, Secretary of the Tripura State Kisan Sabha, highlighted the extensive damage across the entire state, particularly in districts such as Gomati, South Tripura, Unakoti, North Tripura, Khowai, Dhalai (especially Gandachhara), and Sepahijala. He emphasised that the losses suffered by these families cannot be compensated merely with words. The Kisan Sabha has pledged to support the affected families in rebuilding their lives.

Kar noted that the floods have completely destroyed crops, including Aman paddy, vegetables, and Jhum (shifting cultivation) produce.

Additionally, a large number of livestock have perished. He acknowledged the data provided by the state's Agriculture Minister, which estimated that 68,826 hectares of agricultural land have been damaged, affecting 141,816 farmers.

However, he added that these figures are likely to increase as further assessments are conducted.

The Kisan Sabha estimates that approximately Rs 550 crore worth of crops have been destroyed.

Kar expressed agreement with the Agriculture Minister's preliminary assessments and assured that the Kisan Sabha would stand by the government during this agricultural crisis, offering full support.

Kar called on the central government to provide immediate and adequate compensation without delay.

While he acknowledged that the losses, particularly to Aman paddy, vegetables, and Jhum crops, cannot be fully recovered, he emphasised the need to adopt modern agricultural methods for future cultivation.

He also urged the government to provide free distribution of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and other necessary supplies.

Furthermore, Kar raised concerns about the significant amount of silt and sand deposited on agricultural lands due to the floods and demanded that the government take swift action to clear these lands.

He also urged the central government to expedite financial and material assistance to the affected farmers. In addition, he requested the government to instruct health centres to take immediate measures to prevent waterborne diseases, which often arise as floodwaters recede.

The Indian Air Force said on August 24 that its helicopters air-dropped over 4,000 food packets to stranded locals in disaster-struck areas.

In a post on X on August 24, IAF said, "#IAF Mi-17 and ALH helicopters continue relentless efforts in Tripura flood relief operations, with NDRF personnel inducted into disaster-struck areas. Operating from Agartala, the helicopters air-dropped over 4,000 food packets to stranded locals in Rangamati, Jatanbari, Udaipur, Paschim Malbasa, Shankar Pali, and nearby areas. A total of 28 tons of relief material has been airlifted till now for flood-affected Tripura."

On August 23 evening, NDRF in a post on X said, "11 teams deployed across Tripura. In today's rescue ops NDRF rescuers evacuated 125 people and retrieved one deceased in Karbook and Amarpur of Gomti, Sepahijala and Khowai areas."

According to the latest data issued by the state administration, 24 people died, two persons were injured and two others were reported missing in the floods in the state. The preliminary reports suggested extensive damages to physical infrastructure (like roads, power, buildings) and agriculture crops, houses, fishery ponds, livestock etc.

As per the report, a total of 558 relief camps have been set up by the district administration since August 19.