Braving grenades and gunfights: Stories behind this year's Kirti Chakras

Kathua: Indian Army personnel during a counter-terror operation following a terrorist attack on an Army convoy, in Kathua district, Tuesday, June 9, 2024. At least five Army personnel were killed in the terrorist attack. (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu approved 103 gallantry awards for the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel on the eve of the 78th Independence Day.

The awards list includes four Kirti Chakras, 18 Shaurya Chakras, 63 Sena Medals, one Bar to Sena Medal, 11 Nao Sena Medals, and six Vayu Sena Medals.





Of these, nine awards have been given posthumously, including three Kirti Chakras, four Shaurya Chakras, and two Sena Medals.





This comes at a time when the increase in terror incidents in Jammu has caused alarm within the government, which has reportedly taken note of the recent setbacks and rising casualties in ambushes and encounters, with the latest being Captain Deepak Singh, who was killed in an encounter in Doda on Tuesday.

As a result, according to a separate ThePrint article, the government has directed the Army and security agencies to strictly implement standard operating procedures for operations, utilise more technology, and adopt well-calibrated actions against terrorists.

For months now, a clear trend has emerged in the Jammu sector, with soldiers increasingly walking into ambushes set up by terrorists. According to another July report, around 40 terrorists, mostly from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, have infiltrated into the Jammu region over the past year. This group of terrorists is reportedly better armed and more trained than those active in the past.

Against this backdrop, this year's Kirti Chakra recipients include three Army personnel and a superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu is the only living recipient of the Kirti Chakra this time. Based on a separate report by ThePrint, here are the four awardees of India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award:

Colonel Manpreet Singh

Colonel Singh, who had previously been awarded a Sena Medal, served in the Sikh Light Infantry and the 19th battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.

On September 13, 2023, Colonel Singh was leading a search-and-destroy operation in the densely forested hills of a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district as part of counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations.

The security personnel came under fire from the terrorists after identifying their hideout. Colonel Singh returned fire, killing one of them. To prevent their escape, he quickly reorganised his team to block the routes while continuing to direct fire at the terrorists. However, during the ensuing battle, he sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead.

Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu

Belonging to the Maratha Light Infantry and the 56th battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles, Major Naidu was leading an ambush party along the Line of Control in the Kupwara district on October 26, 2023, for conducting intelligence-based counter-infiltration operations.

As his scout spotted five terrorists, Major Naidu immediately repositioned his ambush party to trap them. When the ambush was sprung, a fierce firefight ensued, with the terrorists taking cover behind boulders. The officer identified the location of one terrorist and, despite being spotted and coming under heavy fire, he closed in and killed one terrorist at point-blank range, injuring another who had been firing on his team.

Major Naidu rolled under heavy fire, pinning down the terrorist and facilitating the elimination of three more. During the search, a fifth terrorist hiding inside a cave opened fire. The officer dashed towards the cave, and despite grenades being thrown at him, he managed to neutralise the terrorist.

Major Naidu is the only living recipient of the Kirti Chakra this time.

Rifleman Ravi Kumar

On September 12, 2023, Rifleman Kumar volunteered to be the lead scout for a quick reaction team in pursuit of terrorists.

While tracking the terrorists through rugged terrain and dense foliage, he spotted two terrorists at close range who were about to open fire.

Not only did Rifleman Kumar reflexively push his fellow soldier to safety, he also took cover and retaliated with fire.

Despite being injured in the initial exchange, he continued to engage the terrorists, grievously injuring one. He also guided his team members to cut off their escape routes. Despite bleeding profusely, he refused evacuation and continued to pin down the terrorists until he lost consciousness. He succumbed to his injuries during evacuation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzzammil Bhat

On September 13, 2023, J&K Police Deputy Superintendent of Police, Humayun Muzammil Bhat, led the Special Operations Group column of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, alongside the Army, in a search-and-destroy operation in the hills of Anantnag district.

The terrorists opened fire once their hideout was located.

During the ensuing fight, Bhat sustained gunshot wounds. Despite his injuries, he continued to engage a terrorist. He lost his life in the exchange, but not before eliminating the terrorist.