External Affairs Defence Security / News / Terrorist who attacked poll picket in J&K's Baramulla killed by CRPF troops

Terrorist who attacked poll picket in J&K's Baramulla killed by CRPF troops

The troops, present at the check post along with a magistrate-rank officer, retaliated leading to the killing of the terrorist

Doda attack, Terrorists attack

Jammu and Kashmir will have a three-phase polling beginning September 18. | File photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire with CRPF personnel deployed at an Election Commission-directed check post in Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said.
The incident took place at around 3 pm near a veterinary hospital in the Watergam area of Sopore in the said district.
Officials said a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party drawn from the 92nd battalion was deployed at a 'naka' (check post) when a terrorist fired shots at them using a pistol.
The troops, present at the check post along with a magistrate-rank officer, retaliated leading to the killing of the terrorist, they said.
Soon after, Army troops and a police unit too reached the spot and the body of the terrorist was recovered along with a pistol, two grenades and two magazines, the officials said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police also posted about the incident on its X handle.

"Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated," it said.
The check post was erected on the directions of the EC to check illegal inducements like cash and drugs to lure voters in view of the forthcoming polls in the Union Territory.
Jammu and Kashmir will have a three-phase polling beginning September 18. Votes will be counted on October 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir CRPF camp attack

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

