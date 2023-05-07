close

Kashmir Valley awaits economic boost as G20 meeting set to bring new hope

In recent years, the Kashmir valley has witnessed an unprecedented rise in tourism, thanks to the scenic beauty and the culture of the region. However, the people of Kashmir have always hoped for more

With the news of a G20 tourism working group meeting to be held between May 22 and 24 in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir, the people of the region are ecstatic. They hope that the meeting will bring about more employment opportunities and help in the development of the region

The G20 meeting is a platform for the world's largest economies to come together and discuss important issues that affect the global economy. The member countries of the G20 contribute to more than 80 per cent of the world's GDP, and their decisions have a significant impact on the world economy. The decision to hold the meeting in Srinagar is a testament to the potential of the region and the people's resilience in the face of adversity.

The people of Kashmir have always been known for their hospitality and warmth, and they are ready to welcome the delegates from the G20 countries with open arms. The government of Jammu and Kashmir has been working tirelessly to ensure that the meeting goes smoothly, and the delegates have a comfortable stay. One of the biggest issues that the people of Kashmir face is unemployment.

The region has a high literacy rate, but the lack of job opportunities has forced many people to migrate to other parts of the country in search of work. The people of Kashmir hope that the G20 meeting will bring about more investment in the region, which will create more job opportunities for the local people.

The region has immense potential for tourism, and the people of Kashmir have been working hard to showcase their culture and hospitality to the world. The G20 meet will be an excellent opportunity for the delegates to experience the beauty of the region and witness the rich culture of the Kashmiri people. The region has some of the most beautiful lakes, gardens, and mountains in the world, and the people of Kashmir are ready to show them off to the world.

The G20 meet will also be an opportunity for the people of Kashmir to showcase their talent and skills. The region has a rich tradition of handicrafts, and the local artisans are known for their intricate work. The delegates will have an opportunity to see some of the most beautiful handicrafts in the world and appreciate the hard work that goes into making them.

Mir Tajamul Islam, a law student hailing from Pulwama district says G20 can play a role in promoting economic development in the region, which could potentially help improve the situation in Kashmir. The G20 could encourage investment in the region, promote trade, and support infrastructure development, all of which could help create new economic opportunities in Kashmir.

"G20 could potentially play a role in supporting economic development in the region, which could be a step towards a more stable and prosperous future for Kashmir," Tajamul added.

The people of Kashmir have been through a lot in the past few decades. The region has witnessed violence, political instability, and economic hardship. However, the people of Kashmir have always remained resilient and hopeful. The decision to hold the G20 meet in Srinagar is a testament to the potential of the region and the people's resilience. The people of Kashmir hope that the G20 meet will be a turning point for the region.

They hope that the meeting will bring about more investment in the region, create more job opportunities, and help in the development of the region. The people of Kashmir are ready to welcome the delegates from the G20 countries and show them the warmth and hospitality that the region is known for.

Bilal Ahmad Dar, hailing from the bordering area of North Kashmir's district Baramulla said that G20 is a critical forum for international cooperation, bringing together the world's major economies and driving collective action to address global challenges. I believe the G20 meeting in Kashmir will create a positive environment for tourism promotion, economic development, and humanitarian assistance, which can have a positive impact on the region. "It will promote economic development in the region, which can in turn help alleviate some of the socio-economic grievances".

"The decision to hold the G20 meet in Srinagar has given the people of Kashmir a reason to hope. The meeting will bring about more investment opportunities in the region, create more job opportunities, and help in the development of the region. The people of Kashmir are ready to welcome the delegates from the G20 countries and show them the beauty and hospitality of the region," Bilal added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 07 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

