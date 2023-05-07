close

WFI row: 500 farmers allowed to go to Jantar Mantar by buses from Tikri

As many as 500 farmers, who had gathered at the Tikri Border to join a protest in support of wrestlers, were allowed by the Delhi Police to travel to Jantar Mantar by buses

IANS New Delhi
Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
As many as 500 farmers, who had gathered at the Tikri Border to join a protest in support of wrestlers, were allowed by the Delhi Police to travel to Jantar Mantar by buses.

The situation became chaotic when a few protesters, including men and women, got off the buses, thinking that vehicles would not be allowed and began marching. However, the police explained to them that they could travel to Jantar Mantar by bus and they subsequently boarded the buses.

"Total ten buses and four cars carrying around 500-550 people were allowed from Tikri Border in the morning. No one was stopped," said Harender Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer Delhi.

The Delhi Police have tightened security and placed barricades at all the border entry points.

According to information, the Delhi Police have stationed around 300 police personnel and paramilitary jawans at the Singhu border.

In Outer Delhi, the police have deployed 200 police personnel and security has been tightened at the Tikri border which connects with Bahadurgarh (Haryana).

They are also keeping an eye on all the vehicles at Faridabad-Delhi border and Ghaziabad-Delhi border.

The Delhi Police will not allow any tractor and trolley to enter the national capital from any border.

--IANS

atk/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jantar Mantar Delhi Police farmers Protest

First Published: May 07 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

