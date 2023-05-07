WFI row: 500 farmers allowed to go to Jantar Mantar by buses from Tikri

As many as 500 farmers, who had gathered at the Tikri Border to join a protest in support of wrestlers, were allowed by the Delhi Police to travel to Jantar Mantar by buses.

The situation became chaotic when a few protesters, including men and women, got off the buses, thinking that vehicles would not be allowed and began marching. However, the police explained to them that they could travel to Jantar Mantar by bus and they subsequently boarded the buses.

"Total ten buses and four cars carrying around 500-550 people were allowed from Tikri Border in the morning. No one was stopped," said Harender Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer Delhi.

The Delhi Police have tightened security and placed barricades at all the border entry points.

According to information, the Delhi Police have stationed around 300 police personnel and paramilitary jawans at the Singhu border.

In Outer Delhi, the police have deployed 200 police personnel and security has been tightened at the Tikri border which connects with Bahadurgarh (Haryana).

Also Read Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know Congress demands court-monitored probe into Jantar Mantar scuffle Delhi Police tightens security, ahead of farmer's march to Jantar Mantar Farmers, students reach Jantar Mantar after appeal for support by wrestlers Several injured in blast at restaurant near Golden Temple in Punjab Dry port in Dodhara Chadani: 4-track access road to Nepal border from India Unprecedented corruption in sale of liquor in Chhattisgarh, says ED Sikkim brings back 128 rescued students from violence-hit Manipur India regains top spot in Sri Lanka's inbound tourism market

They are also keeping an eye on all the vehicles at Faridabad-Delhi border and Ghaziabad-Delhi border.

The Delhi Police will not allow any tractor and trolley to enter the national capital from any border.

--IANS

atk/dpb