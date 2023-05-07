close

Dry port in Dodhara Chadani: 4-track access road to Nepal border from India

To boost trade and transport services between the two countries, India has opened a four-lane track for road access up to the Nepal border. Nepal-based online magazine e-Pardafas reported

Photo: Unsplash

Photo: Unsplash

Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
To boost trade and transport services between the two countries, India has opened a four-lane track for road access up to the Nepal border. Nepal-based online magazine e-Pardafas reported.

The road access would create a connection between the Nepali territory of Gadigoth and Chakarpur in the Chambawat district of Uttarakhand, India.

Apparently, the track access road has been opened by India for dry port up to Dodhara Chadani Municipality-1 of Kanchanpur, which has a length of around four kilometres.

According to e-Pardafas, a dry port is being prepared to open in Dodhara Chadani municipality-1. For the past 20 years, the dry port construction has received media attention.

The building site was inspected by the prime minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, on February 13. At the time, PM Dahal also pledged to sign a memorandum of understanding with India that would allow the building of the dry port to be finished in three years.

A four-lane cemented bridge has been constructed over the Mahakali River for the dry port. Likewise, the construction of an eight-kilometre-long access road from Gaddachauki to Dodhara Chadani-1, e-Pardafas reported.

The Indian side has allowed a track of access road up to the Nepal-India border from the national highway based in abutting the Chakkarpur market, according to Dodhara Chadani Municipality Mayor Kishor Limbu.

He said, "The Indian side has opened access road track after cleaning up the forest in its territory", adding that the road's initial section has been finished towards India and the Nepali border.

The dry port, would, notably make it simple to go to Rudrapur, an industrial hub in Nepal, and New Delhi, the capital of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal India trade

First Published: May 07 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

