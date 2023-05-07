Several injured in blast at restaurant near Golden Temple in Punjab

Several people were injured in a blast at a restaurant in the Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Punjab's holy city of Amritsar. The police, however, said it was not a terror attack, but an accident.

Panic gripped as the blast took place at busy Heritage Street near Darbar Sahib on Saturday night. Many devotees and locals present at the spot presumed the blast a terror act.

Appealing to maintain peace, police officials said the situation was under control and there was no need to be panic.

A police official told the media the blast apparently occurred in a chimney of a restaurant.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Mehtab Singh said the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

He said forensic teams were investigating. Only windowpanes of the nearby buildings were shattered and there was no damage to the buildings.

Also Read Why was this woman with a face painting denied entry into Golden Temple? Security increased in Bhatinda amid Amritpal's rumoured meeting on Baisakhi Heavy police deployment for Hanuman Sankirtan March in Srirangapatna Khalistan a dangerous ideology, threat to national security: Report World Heritage Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, Celebrations Dry port in Dodhara Chadani: 4-track access road to Nepal border from India Unprecedented corruption in sale of liquor in Chhattisgarh, says ED Sikkim brings back 128 rescued students from violence-hit Manipur India regains top spot in Sri Lanka's inbound tourism market 42 lost Parliament membership since 1988, maximum 19 in 14th Lok Sabha

--IANS

vg/svn/