Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kashmiri Pandits urge parties to back bill on return and rehabilitation

Kashmiri Pandits urge parties to back bill on return and rehabilitation

President Droupadi Murmu has recommended a private member's bill calling for the rehabilitation and resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits for consideration in the Rajya Sabha

Kashmiri pundits

The bill will be taken up for voting in the Rajya Sabha in the current session. Kashmiri Pandits have welcomed the President's recommendation and expressed their happiness over the move. (File photo)

Press Trust of India Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kashmiri Pandits welcomed the recommendation made by President Droupadi Murmu to a bill on the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus in the Valley and urged political parties to vote for and support the bill concerning the community's rehabilitation.

President Droupadi Murmu has recommended a private member's bill calling for the rehabilitation and resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits for consideration in the Rajya Sabha.

The Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022, was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Congress member Vivek Tankha on February 2, 2024, but required the President's recommendation as it involves financial implications.

The bill will be taken up for voting in the Rajya Sabha in the current session. Kashmiri Pandits have welcomed the President's recommendation and expressed their happiness over the move.

 

"We welcome the recommendation of the President to the private member's bill on the return and rehabilitation of KPs in the Valley. It has rekindled hope among the community on the issue," former Jammu Computer Dealers Association President Arvind Kumar said here.

Also Read

Railways, train

Railway infra, Kashmiri Pandits on terror target; security forces on alert

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat Conference

Kashmiri Pandits' group dismisses Hurriyat chief's reconciliatory efforts

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

India-UK trade deal: Med device firms cautious about country of origin

Range Rover, JLR, Jaguar Land Rover

India-UK trade deal: Smooth road ahead as luxury cars set to get cheaper

Amit Shah, Home Minister

New national cooperative policy aims to cover 500 million people

He further urged all political parties to come forward to support, vote for, and pass the bill tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Vivek Tankha.

Similarly, businessman P L Koul also thanked the President and Tankha for their role in facilitating the bill, now to be voted on by the Rajya Sabha.

"We urge all political parties, including Congress and BJP, to vote for and support it. With folded hands, please honour our request for passing the bill," he said.

"For the first time in Parliament, a private member's bill titled Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022, has been recommended by the President for consideration in the House, subject to time constraints," Tankha said in a post on X.

Apni Party youth leader and community activist Muktesh Yogi also expressed his gratitude to the President and the Congress MP for facilitating the bill for voting in the Rajya Sabha.

"It is our wish to see this bill through. So we urge all MPs in the Rajya Sabha to vote for, support, and pass the bill," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) said, "This is a moment of great moral and constitutional significance. A Government Bill, backed by the Executive and introduced by a Union Minister, would ensure the full weight and urgency of national legislative intent, thereby enabling structured and enforceable mechanisms for justice, restitution, and return with dignity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Govt to finalise 27% ethanol blending norms by August: Nitin Gadkari

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Policy soon to allow high-rises in Delhi, connect them to metro: Khattar

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah unveils policy to set up one cooperative unit in every village

Yashwant Varma

Three-member Parliament panel likely to probe charges against Justice Varma

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Akhilesh Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, Protest

INDIA bloc may field joint VP candidate despite NDA majority: Report

Topics : Kashmiri Pandits Rajya Sabha president Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon