Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / INDIA bloc may field joint VP candidate despite NDA majority: Report

INDIA bloc may field joint VP candidate despite NDA majority: Report

They said that there is a feeling that the opposition parties should not shy away from a contest to send a strong political message irrespective of the outcome

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Akhilesh Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, Protest

In a sudden move, Jagdeep Dhankhar quit as vice president on Monday evening citing medical reasons, though there have been consistent murmurs about other reasons behind his resignation. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The INDIA bloc is likely to contest the vice presidential poll after a collective decision on a common candidate as it feels that the numbers are not overwhelmingly stacked against the opposition despite the BJP-led NDA having a majority, sources in the grouping said on Thursday.

They said that there is a feeling that the opposition parties should not shy away from a contest to send a strong political message irrespective of the outcome.

In a sudden move, Jagdeep Dhankhar quit as vice president on Monday evening citing medical reasons, though there have been consistent murmurs about other reasons behind his resignation.

 

The effective strength of both the Houses together is 782 and the winning candidate will require to win 392 votes in the election for the vice president, considering all eligible voters exercise their franchise. All members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including the nominated ones, vote in the vice presidential poll.

In Lok Sabha, while the BJP-led NDA enjoys the support of 293 members in the 542-member House, the INDIA bloc has 234 members.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi launches NDA poll campaign in Bihar, warns of opposition intent

rahul gandhi, protests, bihar protests

Maharashtra polls were 'rigged', Bihar won't be, claims Rahul Gandhi

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (left) and PM Narendra Modi (right) | File Photo

Bihar election battle: Seat-sharing dilemma for NDA and Oppositionpremium

Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Modi, NDA, BJP, Indian Economy

11 years of Seva, Sushasan, and Garib Kalyan: From stress to strength

Modi, Narendra Modi

India saw rapid changes across sectors in 11 years: PM Narendra Modi

The ruling alliance has the support of about 130 members in Rajya Sabha that has an effective strength of 240, assuming that the nominated members vote in support of the NDA nominee. The INDIA bloc has the support of 79 members in the Upper House.

Effectively, the NDA has 423 members and the INDIA bloc has 313 members in Parliament, remaining being non-alligned.

The Election Commission has already begun the process of holding the vice presidential election and will soon notify the dates.

According to Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Constitution, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of the vice president occurring due to his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise, will be held "as soon as possible" after it goes vacant.

The person elected to fill the vacancy will be entitled to hold office "for the full term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office".

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till August 2027.

He was also the chairman of Rajya Sabha by virtue of being vice president and his resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Dhankhar had recently undergone angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

He had several run-ins with the opposition, which had also moved a motion to impeach him. It was the first ever move in independent India to remove a vice president, but was later rejected by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids call centres in Chandigarh Tricity running tech support scam

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

He chose to threaten a constitutional body: EC on Rahul's Karnataka claims

How panchayat of Tamil Nadu's Odanthurai became a model for self-governance

95.1% rural households have access to toilets: Govt tells Lok Sabha

Pollution, India Pollution

Swiss firm's pollution rankings misleading: Govt tells Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to the Constitution of India at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi on Friday | Photo: PTI

No intention to remove 'socialism', 'secularism' from Preamble: Govt

Topics : NDA Opposition Vice President

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon