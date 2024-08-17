Kedarnath trek route repaired, reopened for pilgrims after 15-day closure

The trek route to Kedarnath which was heavily damaged by landslides triggered by heavy rain on the night of July 31 has been repaired and reopened for pilgrims after a 15-day closure.

The 19-km long route which was blocked at 29 places by landslide debris was restored on Friday, officials here said.

Around 260 labourers worked day and night to repair and reopen the route for pilgrims, they said.

The route has been repaired now except a couple of spots where security personnel are helping the pilgrims cross the road, they added.