Kejriwal congratulates Cong, says BJP must realise its tactics don't work

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday congratulated the Congress for its victory in the Karnataka assembly elections, and said the BJP should now realise that its tactics do not work anymore.

He, however, sought to downplay AAP's dismal performance in the elections, saying a time will come when it will win in Karnataka as well. According to the Election Commission website, AAP appeared to have drawn a blank, securing just 0.58 per cent of votes.

Kejriwal hailed his party candidate Sushil Rinku's victory in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll in Punjab, terming it "historic and unprecedented".

"Congratulations to them," the chief minister told reporters at the party headquarters here when asked to comment on the Congress' victory in the Karnataka elections.

The Congress returned to power on its own in Karnataka after 10 years, knocking the BJP off its only southern perch on Saturday as voters decisively backed the grand old party desperately seeking electoral revival ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress was winning or leading in 136 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, comfortably over the magic number of 113, and the BJP in 64, a sharp drop from its tally of 104 in 2018, according to latest trends on the Election Commission website.

Also Read High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE: Exit polls predict close BJP vs Cong fight Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections? PM Modi congratulates Congress on winning Karnataka Assembly elections Citizen-centric governance not an option, must for development: Dhankhar Win reflects people's faith in AAP: Raghav Chadha on Jalandhar LS bypoll Trial against Delhi L-G in abeyance to add to pendency of cases: Court 10 Kuki MLAs from NDA coalition ask Centre for separation from Manipur

On the BJP's defeat despite the party running "a polarised campaign" in the state ahead of the elections, Kejriwal said, "That's why they will have to realise that all such tactics do not work."



"Kaam to woh karte nahin. Bina kaam kiye, ulti seedhi baat pe ladte hain. Woh chalta nahin hai (They do not work when in power and contest elections on rubbish issues. Such things do not work)," he added.

Asked to comments on AAP's performance, Kejriwal said, "It's just a beginning. A time will come when we will win there (in Karnataka) also and everywhere else."



The AAP had fielded candidates in 209 assembly constituencies in the Karnataka assembly elections. In its maiden foray in 2018, the party had fielded 28 candidates and ended up losing all the seats.