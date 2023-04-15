close

Kejriwal lauds TN Assembly for passing resolution on time frame for Guv

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal commended Tamil Nadu Assembly for passing a resolution seeking a time-frame for governors to approve bills passed by the state legislatures

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday commended Tamil Nadu Assembly for passing a resolution seeking a time-frame for governors to approve bills passed by the state legislatures, and said his government will also bring a similar resolution in the Delhi Assembly.

In his reply to a letter from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Kejriwal noted that the interface of the state governments and their governors or Lt Governors has "effectively become a battlefront where a silent war is being waged by the Union government."

The governors and Lt Governors are "wilfully" undermining democratically elected state governments and obstructing administration as per their "whims and fancies", Delhi Chief Minister alleged.

He commended the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for taking "a firm stand" against such "centralising tendencies" by passing a resolution urging the Union government and the President to fix a time limit for Governors to approve bills passed by the respective Legislatures.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister had recently written to his counterparts in non-BJP ruled states, urging them to pass a resolution in their respective assemblies, seeking the Centre to fix a time limit for the governors to approve bills passed by the state legislatures.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | Tamil Nadu Assembly

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

