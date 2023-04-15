close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nitish Kumar backs Kejriwal over CBI summon, says people respect him

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar termed the CBI summon to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case as 'wrong'

IANS Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday termed the CBI summon to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case as 'wrong', adding that an appropriate answer will be given in the coming days.

"You know what they (BJP leaders) are doing to the opposition leaders. Everyone is doing great work for the development of their respective states. Arvind Kejriwal has done so many good things for Delhi and people have great respect for him. Still they are targeting him. When the time comes, they will be given appropriate answers," Nitish Kumar said.

All opposition leaders are getting united in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," said Nitish Kumar on the sidelines of a conclave at a private hospital here.

--IANS

ajk/arm

Also Read

RCP Singh attacks Nitish Kumar, asks him to lift liquor ban in Bihar

Kejriwal's fight against corruption won't stop, says AAP after CBI summons

Very difficult to suppress Kejriwal's voice: Mann after CBI summons him

2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to skip 'Namami Gange' event chaired by PM Modi

Delhi govt calls for special Assembly session on Mon after CBI summons CM

2019 Pulwama attack: 'Why were CRPF personnel denied aircraft': Congress

Unmask corruption, misrule by TMC, Amit Shah tells Bengal BJP's unit

Global goal of reaching net zero requires descaling of emissions: Minister

If Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt then no one in world is honest: AAP supremo

Topics : Nitish Kumar | Arvind Kejriwal | CBI

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon