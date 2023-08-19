Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity in Chhattisgarh if AAP wins

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised 300 units of free electricity and 24x7 supply to cities and villages across Chhattisgarh if his party is voted to power in the state Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held this year.

"We will provide up to 300 units of free electricity every month in Chhattisgarh," AAP national convenor announced in a public event in Raipur.

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor slammed the state government (Congress) over the condition of government schools in Chhattisgarh and said that it is in "terrible condition".

"I was reading a report, government schools in Chhattisgarh are in terrible condition. They have closed many schools in which there used to be 10 classes but one teacher used to be there," Delhi CM added.

"Look at the condition of government schools in Delhi or ask your relatives who stay in Delhi. For the first time since Independence, a government has come that is doing so much for the education sector. "We are not politicians, we are just common people like you," he said.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Also Read Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29 838,000 voters in Mizoram including 431,000 female voters: Election dept Mizoram polls 2023: BJP state unit dares Mizo National Front to leave NDA Mizoram Congress president asks all parties, NGOs to unite against BJP Mizoram polls 2023: Former footballer Lapekhlua to contest on ZPM ticket Want Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi in 2024: UP Congress chief Actor Rajinikanth to visit Ayodhya on August 20, meet UP CM Adityanath New National Cooperative Policy almost ready: Chairman Suresh Prabhu Over Rs 11 cr given to flood-hit people in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar' LoP claims reshuffle in Maharashtra govt, main seat will change; BJP denies

Five states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram - will go to the polls by the end of this year.