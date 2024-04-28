Business Standard
Kejriwal's wife denied permission to meet Delhi CM in jail, says report

"Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission,'' a party source said

Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

The Tihar jail administration has denied permission for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to meet him on April 29, an AAP source said on Sunday.
There was no immediate reaction from the Tihar authorities.
"Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission," a party source said.

