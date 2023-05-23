close

Kerala: Board restricts RSS from holding mass drills in temple premises

According to the circular issued by the TDB, the board re-issued the order after noticing that RSS branches functioning on its temple premises

ANI General News
RSS

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) issued a circular to all temples under them to not allow mass drills and other activities organised by the RSS on temple premises.

The circular, issued on May 18 says that this should be strictly followed and action will be taken against those officers who do not follow it.

The TDB'S fresh circular is a reiteration of its earlier order on March 30, 2021, which said that other than for temple rituals and festivals the temple premises should not be used for any other purpose.

According to the circular issued by the TDB, the board re-issued the order after noticing that RSS branches functioning on its temple premises.

First Published: May 23 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

