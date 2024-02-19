Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kerala CM cautions against concerted efforts creating rift among religions

"Today, there are deliberate attempts by people with vested interests to create enmity between various religions and religious beliefs," Vijayan said

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Press Trust of India Thiruvalla (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday cautioned against concerted efforts to create a rift among religions and religious beliefs in the country.
Instead of nurturing harmony, cooperation and coexistence between religions, such forces are consciously trying to create division between them, the CM said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He was speaking during the 75th birthday celebrations of Theodosius Marthoma Metropolitan, head of Malankara Marthoma Syrian Church, here.
"Today, there are deliberate attempts by people with vested interests to create enmity between various religions and religious beliefs," Vijayan said.
Without naming any particular political party, outfit or individual, he further charged that some forces were capable enough to create a rift even among those who should stand united and create confusion in the society about whom or what should be opposed.
In such situations, a humanitarian approach and interventions being made by personalities like Marthoma Metropolitan within the church and outside give hope to the society, the Chief Minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mathews timed-out to Kohli's wide: Top 5 controversies in World Cup 2023

'India our 911 call', says former Maldives minister amid row. Top points

Congress alleges corruption in cancellation of Kerala power contracts

Kerala far ahead in ensuring justice to victims: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Asian Games 2023 controversies: Neeraj Chopra, Kabaddi and Jyothi Yarraji

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: History, importance, Wishes, and Quotes

'Hunting down Hindu women': BJP trains gun on TMC over Sandeshkhali

Will not join Rahul's Yatra till seat sharing is finalised: Akhilesh Yadav

'How many Dalits, Adivasis in high courts?' Rahul Gandhi asks in Pratapgarh

Arrest of Chanda Kochhar, her husband amounted to abuse of power by CBI: HC

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala govt Religious tolerance Religious controversy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon