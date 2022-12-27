Mullaperiyar water level touches max storage limit, flood warning sounded

-
-
An alert has been sounded by Kerala as the water level in Mullaperiyar dam here reached its maximum permissible storage capacity of 142 feet on Tuesday.
District authorities here said the "third and final flood warning" was issued as the water level in the reservoir touched 142 feet at 10 am.
It took three hours to reach the water level from 141.95 feet, which was recorded at 7 am to 142 ft at 10 am, they said.
While the tunnel discharge was 750 cusecs, the average inflow was 1,687.5 cusecs and the storage capacity was 7,666 million cubic feet, they added.
The 127-year-old Mullaperiyar dam has been a bone of contention between Kerala and Tamil Nadu for decades.
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 12:54 IST
