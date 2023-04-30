close

9 dead, several taken ill after gas leak in Giaspura, Punjab: Police

Nine people died and several were taken ill after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in this Punjab district on Sunday, police said

Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 10:40 AM IST
Nine people died and several were taken ill after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in this Punjab district on Sunday, police said.

The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, they added.

Police have sealed the area while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the site.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu confirmed that nine people have so far died in the incident.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina described the incident as unfortunate. She said it is yet to be ascertained what led to the tragedy.

Topics : Punjab Gas leakage

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 11:19 AM IST

