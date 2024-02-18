Sensex (    %)
                        
Kerala govt issues advisory to public as temperature rises across state

Kerala government said it was planning to implement a "water-bell" system at schools to ensure that students drink adequate water to keep their bodies hydrated during summer

heat wave

The government also urged the people to wear loose clothes and add more fruits and salads to their diet

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

As temperatures rose across Kerala, the state government on Saturday issued an advisory for the people, urging them to stay hydrated.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert indicating above-normal maximum temperatures in Kannur, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Alappuzha districts on Saturday.
State Health Minister Veena George warned people of heatstroke and other diseases during the summer season. "One should drink plenty of fluids and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest times of the day," the minister said in a release.
The government also urged the people to wear loose clothes and add more fruits and salads to their diet.
With temperatures soaring by the day in the state, the Kerala government said it was planning to implement a "water-bell" system at schools to ensure that students drink adequate water to keep their bodies hydrated during summer.
Kerala is the first state to introduce this system in the country, state General Education Minister's office said on Saturday.
Under the new initiative, the bell would be at 10.30 am and 2.30 pm in all schools to remind children to drink water.

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

