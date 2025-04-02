Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kerala HC grants bail to 10 PFI members accused in RSS leader murder case

Kerala HC grants bail to 10 PFI members accused in RSS leader murder case

The 10 had moved the High Court against an NIA special court's decision denying them bail in the case

Kerala High court

The High Court had last year granted bail to 17 other accused PFI members in the case | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to 10 accused PFI members in the 2022 murder case of RSS leader Srinivasan in Palakkad district.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and P V Balakrishnan granted the relief to Shefeek, Jafar B, Nassar, Jamsheer H, Abdul Basith, Muhammed Shefeek K, Ashraf K, Jishad B, Ashraf Moulavi and Sirajudheen.

The 10 had moved the High Court against an NIA special court's decision denying them bail in the case.

The detailed order is not yet available.

The High Court had last year granted bail to 17 other accused PFI members in the case.

 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC stays order asking govt to procure drugs for patient with rare disorder

PC George, Kerala BJP leader

BJP leader PC George surrenders before Kerala court in hate speech case

crime against women rape assault

Kerala police arrest 57 for sexually abusing a dalit girl over five years

Honey rose, Boby Chemmanur

Body shaming not acceptable, says Kerala HC, but grants Boby Chemmanur bail

wayanad

Centre clears Rs 120 crore for immediate Wayanad rehabilitation: Kerala HC

Initially, 51 people were arraigned as accused in connection with the murder of Srinivasan on April 16, 2022. One among those arrested died and seven of the accused persons could not be arrested because they are absconding.

Chargesheets against the remaining were filed in two phases in July and December 2022.

The Centre in December 2022 had directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take up and investigate the murder case against the accused.

S K Srinivasan, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop in Melamuri in Palakkad on April 16, 2022, less than 24 hours after a PFI leader -- Subair -- was allegedly killed by BJP workers in a village near there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: 'It will disturb peace in the country,' says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Railway accidents drop to 81 from 400 in FY25, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw

LIVE updates: Local cuisine to be available in more trains, depending on region, says Vaishnaw

Lawyers Protest, Lawyer Protest

Lawyers to abstain from Justice Sharma's swearing-in, may skip his court

Waqf Protest, Protest

Waqf Amendment Bill: Does NDA have enough numbers to pass in both houses?

Topics : Kerala High Court PFI RSS leader NIA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayWaqf Amendment Bill LIVEDonald Trump Liberation Day Tariffs News LIVELatest News LIVENIOS Ticket OutIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon