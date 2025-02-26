Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC stays order asking govt to procure drugs for patient with rare disorder

SC stays order asking govt to procure drugs for patient with rare disorder

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar on February 24 issued notice to the respondents on Centre's plea

Supreme Court, SC

The bench asked the Centre to explore the possibility of approving expenditures beyond Rs 50 lakh on a case-by-case basis. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has stayed in the interim a Kerala High Court order directing the Centre to provide an additional Rs 18 lakh worth of medicines to a patient suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, beyond its Rs 50 lakh cap.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar on February 24 issued notice to the respondents on Centre's plea.

"Issue notice returnable in the week commencing April 17, 2025... till the next date of hearing, there will be a stay of the order of the impugned judgment."  Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a rare genetic disorder characterised by progressive muscle weakness and wasting, affecting the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement.

 

Under the policy, Centre can provide Rs 50 lakh for treatment to a needy patient.

The high court on February 6 instructed that the SMA drug Risdiplam should be provided as a one-time measure to ensure continued treatment for 24-year-old Seba PA till the matter over its high pricing was addressed by a single-judge bench -- a process expected to take at least a month.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Govt opposes lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers, defends 6-year period

Supreme Court, SC

Next step on Union Carbide waste disposal depends on SC's orders: Official

Supreme Court, SC

Punishment for breach of privileges must be proportionate to misconduct: SC

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict on Assam 'fake' encounters after state defends probe

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain,Shahnawaz,Shahnawaz Hussain,election,vote,voting,election 2024,lok sabha voting

Woman faces perjury probe over false rape claims against Shah Nawaz Hussain

Seba's plea before the high court highlighted the exorbitant cost of Risdiplam, priced at Rs 6.2 lakh a bottle.

Patients weighing up to 20 kilogram require one bottle a month whereas heavier patients may need up to three bottles, making long-term treatment financially unfeasible.

The Centre argued while the high court had clarified its ruling was not a binding precedent, granting individual exceptions could set one by default.

"There are more than 3,000 patients across India with varying facts and circumstances and if each case were considered unique, it could create an unsustainable financial burden," it added.

The Centre's counsel said the government policy set a firm cap at Rs 50 lakh for all patients, regardless of available resources.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Seba, said the government could have taken steps to reduce the cost of SMA treatment by either negotiating with the drug manufacturer or invoking provisions under the Patents Act, 1970.

Grover said countries like China and Pakistan had successfully negotiated with the manufacturer to lower the price of SMA treatment and questioned why India had not taken similar steps.

The bench, however, suggested that the Indian government might be refraining from such measures due to "international ramifications".

"Why would the Indian government not be interested? They will be very much interested. It's easy to be critical on that. They would have tried their level best to get the prices down," the bench said.

The bench asked the Centre to explore the possibility of approving expenditures beyond Rs 50 lakh on a case-by-case basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Of the DDA housing units, 769 were categorised as HIG and MIG apartments, while the majority were designated for EWS and LIG sections.

One month left to deadline, DDA manages to sell only 26.5% housing units

Flight, plane, Airplane

LIVE news updates: Navi Mumbai airport likely to open on April 17

Rescue teams at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project site where a portion of the tunnel collapsed, in Nagarkurnool district. The Telangana govt has called in experts from GSI and NGRI to suggest way forward for the rescue of eight persons

Telangana tunnel collapse: Sniffer dogs to help search, says collector

Women, Indian Women

SHG Plus model helping Bihar's rural women build homes, educate children

Telangana Tunnel Collapse, SLBC, Nagarkurnool

Telangana tunnel collapse: Day 5 of rescue, no contact with trapped workers

Topics : Supreme Court drugs Kerala High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outSpiceJet Q3 ResultsStock Market Holiday on ShivratriLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAFG vs ENG Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon