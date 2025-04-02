Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Railway accidents drop to 81 from 400 in FY25, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw also said that continuous efforts are being made, including by way of technological and procedural changes and training methods, to further bring down the rail accidents

Vaishnaw said there has been a very significant improvement in railway safety (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

Railway safety has improved with the number of rail accidents coming down significantly to 81 in the last financial year from the 400 earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted on Wednesday.

During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, he also said that continuous efforts are being made, including by way of technological and procedural changes and training methods, to further bring down the rail accidents in the country.

Vaishnaw said there has been a very significant improvement in railway safety.

"During Lalu ji time, there were around 700 accidents per year, during Mamata Ji's time, there were around 400 accidents, during Kharge ji's time, there were around 385 accidents...In the just closed financial year (2024-25), the number has reduced from 400 to 81, there has been a very significant improvement," he said.

 

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Mallikarjun Kharge had served as railways ministers.

To a query about instances of delay in filing of FIRs for crimes related to railways, the minister said the GRP (Government Railway Police) of each state and RPF (Railway Protection Force) continuously have discussions and implementation of the system for zero FIRs will help address the issues.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

