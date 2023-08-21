Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

Kerala HC raps state govt over delay in disbursing salaries to KSRTC staff

Justice Devan Ramachandran, in his order, said delay in payments can only lead to "unnecessary strife and controversy" within the ranks of the KSRTC

legal, law, judiciary, order

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Kerala High Court on Monday criticised the state government over delay in disbursing salaries to the state-run corporation KSRTC staff, especially during the ongoing festive season of Onam, and directed it to make provisions for Rs 30 crore before August 24, when it will conduct further hearing on the matter.
Justice Devan Ramachandran, in his order, said delay in payments can only lead to "unnecessary strife and controversy" within the ranks of the KSRTC.
"It is rather intriguing that the Government is unable to inform this court of any alternative for the KSRTC apart from the monthly assistance being given to them by them; but still delays payment until the end of the month," the order said.
Justice Ramachandran said while the entire state was in celebratory mode for Onam, the court "certainly cannot countenance" that the employees of KSRTC, especially its drivers and conductors, are without salary for July, 2023.
The court said it failed to understand why the government delayed such payments, which could have been done by the first or second week of every month.
"No cogent explanation is forthcoming, even though this question has been repeatedly asked by this court," it said.

Also Read

Onam 2023: History, significance, celebration, and important dates

Kerala govt to give free Onam kits to poor families, welfare institutions

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

Punjab CM launches 'mera bill' app to reward GST payment on invoice

Odisha approves nine new industrial projects to generate 2,500 jobs

J-K to get Rs 80,000 cr investments for industrial ecosystem: L-G Sinha

Delhi govt will regularise all MCD employees, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Varsities should develop rational thinking, not religious ideas: K'taka CM

The counsel for the KSRTC told the court that at least another Rs 30 crore was required to pay the full salary of the employees for the month of July and that a further Rs 10 crore will be necessary to pay their festival bonuses and allowances.
"It is, therefore, now unexpendable that the Government and the KSRTC find Rs 40 crore; and this cannot brook any further delay, because 'Thiruvonam' is on August 29, 2023, while August 28, 2023 is a public holiday," the order said.
The court adjourned the matter to August 24 and said the provisions for the amount or at least Rs 30 crore "must be answered affirmatively on that date".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala High Court Salaries Law Onam

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon