Varsities should develop rational thinking, not religious ideas: K'taka CM

The Chief Minister said education given in universities should not be religious and conservative but scientific and rational

Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:35 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday emphasised that universities should develop scientific and rational thinking among the graduates, who should not be influenced by any caste, religion or language.
Addressing vice-chancellors and officials of the Higher Education department at Vidhana Soudha on Monday, Siddaramaiah said it ws not possible to bring a uniform education system in our country with diverse language and culture, a statement issued by the CM office said.
"Any activities and actions, which are against the Indian Constitution, should not take place in the universities. If the students coming out from universities are still ignorant and clung to the castes, then what they have got cannot be called education," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying.
The Chief Minister said education given in universities should not be religious and conservative but scientific and rational.
Noting that he has come across some meetings and ceremonies held in some universities, which attempt to belittle freedom fighters, constitution writers and social thinkers.
"Anti-secularism thinking should not be rewarded. Doing so will influence the students. Such programmes should never be organised. It will not be possible to build a better society if higher education does not move in the right path," the CM said.

He also opined that the "fruits of research" should not remain in libraries. Instead, it should reach the society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

