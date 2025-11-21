Friday, November 21, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC issues notice to ECI on Kerala's petition seeking postponement of SIR

SC issues notice to ECI on Kerala's petition seeking postponement of SIR

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Kerala government, submitted in the court that the SIR schedule clashes directly with the state's upcoming local body elections

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is also dealing with petitions concerning the SIR in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea filed by the Kerala government seeking postponement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state, reported Bar and Bench.
 
A Bench of Justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi and SVN Bhatti also issued notices to the poll body on the pleas filed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty, challenging the revision of electoral rolls itself, the report added. The apex court listed the next hearing on November 26.
 

What's the case?

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Kerala government, submitted in the court that the SIR schedule clashes directly with the state's upcoming local body elections.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks EC's response on pleas challenging SIR in Kerala, other states

Industry

SC's green clearance ruling recall could push ahead stalled projectspremium

B R Gavai

I practice Buddhism, but I believe in all religions: CJI B R Gavai

Supreme Court

Courts cannot fix deadlines for Guv, Prez on assent to Bills, says SC

Supreme Court, SC

Timelines can't be fixed for governors to give assent to bills, says SC

 
The petition stated that the ongoing SIR is unsuitable for the State’s current electoral timetable, particularly with Local Self-Government Institution (LSGI) elections scheduled for December, reported Bar and Bench. 
 

Election schedule and SIR deadline in Kerala

It further noted that according to the Constitution, along with provisions of the Kerala Panchayat Raj Act and the Kerala Municipality Act, the local poll must be completed before December 21, 2025.
 
The plea noted that the State Election Commission has scheduled polling for December 9 and 11, with counting set to start on December 13 and the entire process expected to conclude by December 18. It added that the SIR timeline overlaps with this schedule, as the enumeration deadline is December 4, the data must be submitted by December 9, and the final revised electoral rolls are due to be published on February 7, 2026.
 
Conducting the elections will require 176,000 government and quasi-government staff, in addition to 68,000 police personnel, the state government said. The SIR would need another 25,668 staff, creating what the petition describes as an unsustainable administrative burden, it added.
 
It argued that trained personnel cannot be allocated to both tasks and warned of a possible administrative standstill. It stated that there is no pressing need for the SIR now, noting that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have concluded and the next Assembly polls are not due until May 2026.

Other SIR petitions in the SC

The Supreme Court is also dealing with petitions concerning the SIR in Bihar, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The matter relating to Bihar has been heard several times, and the state has already completed its elections. However, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have yet to begin the SIR process, and the Court has sought the commission’s response to challenges raised in those states, reported LiveLaw.
 

More From This Section

ayurveda and allopathy

India's Ayush sector sees 15-fold growth, boosts global wellness footprint

students, student, School students

Delhi halts outdoor school activities as air quality stays in 'severe' zone

Earthquake

Four dead as 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka, parts of Bangladesh

Security, Manipur Security

Protesters clash with security forces in Manipur over Sangai festival

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Bihar mandate rejects infiltrators, backs EC's voter list review: Amit Shah

Topics : Supreme Court rural local bodies Municipal polls Kerala Election Comission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon